Stingers beat SMC 13-7 for 2nd Region 10 Tournament championship

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Preston McDonald has marveled at the resiliency of his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team at times this season.
No matter what, the Stingers never feel that they’re out of any game, and no matter what, they just keep coming.
“They’re relentless,” McDonald said. “They fall behind, they answer right back. The other team scores, they answer right back. Really proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish this year.”
Monday was the culmination of a lot of hard work as Tech, the top team in Region 10 all season, earned the hardware to prove it as the Stingers rode a tenacious and relentless offense to a 13-7 victory over Spartanburg Methodist College at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
FDTC, which tied the school record with its 44th win of the season (44-6), will now host Monroe College (N.Y.) in the Eastern District Tournament this weekend for the right to go to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday if necessary.
This marks the second tournament title for Tech, with the other coming in 2017.
“It’s what we’ve been practicing for and working for all season,” Stinger third baseman Luke Wood said. “It’s a really good feeling to see our dream (becoming) a reality.”
It took the better part of the first eight innings for that reality to start to sink in as the Pioneers (35-18) didn’t go away quietly after FDTC had taken a big lead in the fifth.
A three-run homer by Kobe Miller brought SMC back to within 7-5, and a two-run double by Tater Goodson in the eighth tightened things up again – this time at 10-7.
But each time, the Stingers responded with a pair of three-run innings of their own – including one in the eighth that gave closer Josh Patterson some needed breathing room as he took the mound for his second inning of work in the ninth.
“Offense put up a three-spot to give us even more room in the bottom of the eighth, and it’s my job to get three outs and I did,” Patterson said after a 1-2-3 ninth. “We (had) a six-run lead, so they had to hit (seven) solo home runs to beat me. So I was throwing strikes and going at them. If they hit me they hit me.”
While there wasn’t a lot of tension in the ninth, there certainly was throughout the game. SMC got on the board first when Goodson homered off Tech starter Charlie Mac Toman in the top of the second.
Those were the only runs Toman allowed, however, as he kept the Pioneers at bay for most of his five innings. That allowed the offense to find its footing against SMC starter Walt Thomas.
FDTC got a run back in the third on Gary Lora’s RBI single. It might have had more if Pioneers right fielder Collin Fowler had not made a leaping snag on a sinking liner from Scott McDonough with two runners on base.
Regardless, two innings later the Stingers broke the game open – although not without some controversy. With a run already in and two men on with no outs, Lora stepped to the plate again. An inside pitch was at first ruled to have hit the knob of the Lora’s bat, but following his reaction to the pitch, McDonald asked the umpires to confer.
Lora’s hand was also examined and he was awarded first base, much to the dismay of the SMC bench and coaching staff.
“I just asked them to kind of get together,” McDonald said. “In a championship game, let’s make sure we got it right. Gary pulled his batting glove off and you could see the seams on the top of his hand and not the bottom of his hand.
“So you could tell that it never did hit the bat – it just strictly hit bone.”
FDTC wound up tacking on five more runs in the inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead and did not relinquish it the rest of the way.
In all, seven different Stingers wound up driving in runs with Andre Demetral and Trey Yates each driving in two. Wood had three hits and Patrick Matthews scored three times and had two hits along with Lora and Patrick Baggett.