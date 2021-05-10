Stingers beat SMC 13-7 for 2nd Region 10 Tournament championship

FDTC got a run back in the third on Gary Lora’s RBI single. It might have had more if Pioneers right fielder Collin Fowler had not made a leaping snag on a sinking liner from Scott McDonough with two runners on base.

Regardless, two innings later the Stingers broke the game open – although not without some controversy. With a run already in and two men on with no outs, Lora stepped to the plate again. An inside pitch was at first ruled to have hit the knob of the Lora’s bat, but following his reaction to the pitch, McDonald asked the umpires to confer.

Lora’s hand was also examined and he was awarded first base, much to the dismay of the SMC bench and coaching staff.

“I just asked them to kind of get together,” McDonald said. “In a championship game, let’s make sure we got it right. Gary pulled his batting glove off and you could see the seams on the top of his hand and not the bottom of his hand.

“So you could tell that it never did hit the bat – it just strictly hit bone.”

FDTC wound up tacking on five more runs in the inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead and did not relinquish it the rest of the way.