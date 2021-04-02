Stingers hit 5 HRs in doubleheader sweep of USC Sumter

Wood ended the day with three hits and six driven in following a pair of doubles in the second contest, including a bases-clearing one in the first.

Scott McDonough finished things off in the fourth inning of the opener with a two-run blast, but saved his best for the second game. Following three straight walks that loaded the bases, McDonough wasted no time by launching a towering grand slam as Tech scored nine times in the opening frame and never looked back.

McDonough finished with three hits and seven RBI for the day.

“I figured he’d walked three in a row and he was just going to try to place it in there, just try get it in there and get ahead,” McDonough said of his approach against USCS starter Cody Kinard. “He’d been in and out of the zone all day, so I just sat back on a slider and took it to the opposite field.”

Charlie Corum capped off the day with a two-run shot in the second to give FDTC four different players with long balls on the afternoon — ranging from the No. 3 spot in the batting order all the way down to No. 8.

“We’re going out there and getting our pitches,” McDonough said. “One through nine is swinging the bat, and that’s all we can ask for. As long as we get runs, we’ll win the game.”