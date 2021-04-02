Stingers hit 5 HRs in doubleheader sweep of USC Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hitters generally don’t like cold weather, and that was in the back of coach Preston McDonald’s mind as his Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers opened a four-game series with USC Sumter on Friday.
Any fears were quickly alleviated, though, as even a biting wind throughout Dailey Field couldn’t cool off Tech’s bats on this day.
FDTC hit five home runs and had nine extra-base hits altogether in a dominant performance against the Fire Ants as the Stingers earned a pair of five-inning victories — 11-0 and 13-0.
Tech improves to 24-3 overall and 7-1 in Region X. The two teams will play another twinbill today at 1 p.m.
“I was really proud of our hitters,” McDonald said. “They had some good at bats and laid off of some offspeed stuff down and were able to get some good pitches that they were able to hit out of the park. The wind obviously was a huge factor in some of the home runs blowing straight out, but I thought we had some good at bats and competed up there and were some tough outs.”
Luke Wood got the homer party started in the bottom of the first inning of the opening game with a solo shot as FDTC took an early 2-0 lead. The Stingers plated seven more runs in the third to put the game out of reach, highlighted by Patrick Baggett’s three-run shot.
Wood ended the day with three hits and six driven in following a pair of doubles in the second contest, including a bases-clearing one in the first.
Scott McDonough finished things off in the fourth inning of the opener with a two-run blast, but saved his best for the second game. Following three straight walks that loaded the bases, McDonough wasted no time by launching a towering grand slam as Tech scored nine times in the opening frame and never looked back.
McDonough finished with three hits and seven RBI for the day.
“I figured he’d walked three in a row and he was just going to try to place it in there, just try get it in there and get ahead,” McDonough said of his approach against USCS starter Cody Kinard. “He’d been in and out of the zone all day, so I just sat back on a slider and took it to the opposite field.”
Charlie Corum capped off the day with a two-run shot in the second to give FDTC four different players with long balls on the afternoon — ranging from the No. 3 spot in the batting order all the way down to No. 8.
“We’re going out there and getting our pitches,” McDonough said. “One through nine is swinging the bat, and that’s all we can ask for. As long as we get runs, we’ll win the game.”
It also helps to get lights out pitching. Nathan Williams, Tyliss Roper and Drake Thames combined to allow just five hits all day, with Williams giving up one and striking out 10 in the opener.
“Anytime you can throw a shutout, much less two, you’ve got to be really happy with your pitching staff and your defense,” McDonald said. “...Nathan threw the ball well. Normally he’s probably a reliever for us, but we’ve tried to keep some guys that would be on short rest in the bullpen this week.
“But he’s grown up in his time here. He’s got good stuff. That’s how you want to start off Game 1 of the weekend with that kind of start from your pitcher.”
Patrick Matthews had three hits in the opening game for the Stingers and Trey Yates added two. Matthews added another basehit in the second game and Corum had two to finish with three on the day.