 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stingers' lineup among the deepest in Junior College World Series field
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stingers' lineup among the deepest in Junior College World Series field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052821-fmn-sports-fdtchitting-p1.jpg

Florence-Darlington Tech’s Patrick Baggett (right) is greeted at home plate by Scott McDonough (28) after Baggett hit a three-run homer in a game against USC Sumter earlier this year. The Stingers' lineup has been prolific in terms of scoring runs and shows no signs of slowing down heading into the Junior College World Series.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – As if the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team didn’t already have enough to worry about, news spread via Twitter on Wednesday that the shipment containing the team’s bats had not yet made it to Grand Junction, Colorado.

That problem was still being resolved Thursday, but having no equipment to take to the plate might be the one and only way to slow down the Stingers' offense this season.

Tech’s .352 team batting average ranks ninth among qualified Division I squads across the country and trails only Cowley (.367) and Crowder (.353) among World Series participants. FDTC’s .463 on-base percentage also ranks third among the field and 11th overall in the country.

“We’ve got guys on the bench that could be starting for a lot of different teams,” Stingers coach Preston McDonald said. “We’ve got guys that got game-winning hits against World Series teams on the bench, so we’ve got a really good group of hitters.

“We’re really tough one through nine, and we feel like anybody can get the rally started.”

Tech (46-6) has scored double digits in 33 of the 52 games it’s played this season and has been held to less than five runs just six times and shut out only twice. The team has scored 527 runs and driven in 454 of those with a .567 slugging percentage that includes 68 home runs, 11 triples and 109 doubles.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- FDTC catcher J.T. Marr talks about the Stingers' offense this season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I was telling people, you know family and friends back home, that this was going to be one of the best teams I’ve ever played on,” catcher and leadoff hitter J.T. Marr said. “And it’s definitely worked out to be that way. ...

“It’s just been (about) hitting the ball well; having a good approach. Coach McDonald and (hitting) coach (Doug) Gammell have been leading us in the right direction, and it’s been going well.”

One of the biggest keys to the Stingers’ success at the plate this season has been a lineup that has produced from top to bottom.

Marr (.462 avg., 9 HR, 59 RBI), Luke Wood (.425 avg., 6 HR, 50 RBI), Gary Lora (.397 avg., 11 HR, 56 RBI) and Scott McDonough (.338 avg., 14 HR, 55 RBI) have been solid mainstays at the top of the lineup for some time.

But the six other main players who have been in the lineup most of the latter half of the season have also been key contributors at different points this season and postseason. Patrick Matthews, Andre Demetral, Patrick Baggett, Trey Yates, D.J. Sullivan and Charlie Corum are all batting above .270 with a combined 165 RBI.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- FDTC first baseman Scott McDonough talks about team's approach heading into JUCO World Series.

“Not even one through nine – I’d say one through 16, 17, 18 could play,” McDonough said of the FDTC’s lineup depth. “Our one through nine is just playing really well together with great chemistry. I think we’re going to do really well out there. ...

“Big relief on all the hitters, not just myself, knowing that hey, If I don’t get the job done or someone else doesn’t get the job done, everyone else behind us is going to pick us up.”

JUCO WORLD SERIES

at Suplizio Field

Grand Junction, Colorado

(All times EST)

SATURDAY

Game 1 − (7) Florence-Darlington  vs. (4) McLennan, 11 a.m.

Game 2 − (10) Indian Hills vs. (1) Crowder, 2 p.m.

Game 3 − (9) Shelton State vs. (2) Walters State, 5 p.m.

Game 4 − (8) San Jancinto vs. (3) Miami Dade, 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 5 − (6) Central Arizona vs. (5) Cowley, 12 p.m.

Game 6 − Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 7 − Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Game 8 − Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12 p.m.

Game 9 − Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 4 p.m.

Game 10 − Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Game 11 − Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.

Game 12 − Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5 p.m.

Game 13 − Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Game 14 − Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 13, 5 p.m.

Game 15 − Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 13, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 16 − Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 15, 5 p.m.

Game 17 − Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 15, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Game 18 − Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 19 − Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL and NFLPA agree to new salary cap?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert