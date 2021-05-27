Stingers' lineup among the deepest in Junior College World Series field

FLORENCE, S.C. – As if the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team didn’t already have enough to worry about, news spread via Twitter on Wednesday that the shipment containing the team’s bats had not yet made it to Grand Junction, Colorado.
That problem was still being resolved Thursday, but having no equipment to take to the plate might be the one and only way to slow down the Stingers' offense this season.
Tech’s .352 team batting average ranks ninth among qualified Division I squads across the country and trails only Cowley (.367) and Crowder (.353) among World Series participants. FDTC’s .463 on-base percentage also ranks third among the field and 11th overall in the country.
“We’ve got guys on the bench that could be starting for a lot of different teams,” Stingers coach Preston McDonald said. “We’ve got guys that got game-winning hits against World Series teams on the bench, so we’ve got a really good group of hitters.
“We’re really tough one through nine, and we feel like anybody can get the rally started.”
Tech (46-6) has scored double digits in 33 of the 52 games it’s played this season and has been held to less than five runs just six times and shut out only twice. The team has scored 527 runs and driven in 454 of those with a .567 slugging percentage that includes 68 home runs, 11 triples and 109 doubles.
“I was telling people, you know family and friends back home, that this was going to be one of the best teams I’ve ever played on,” catcher and leadoff hitter J.T. Marr said. “And it’s definitely worked out to be that way. ...
“It’s just been (about) hitting the ball well; having a good approach. Coach McDonald and (hitting) coach (Doug) Gammell have been leading us in the right direction, and it’s been going well.”
One of the biggest keys to the Stingers’ success at the plate this season has been a lineup that has produced from top to bottom.
Marr (.462 avg., 9 HR, 59 RBI), Luke Wood (.425 avg., 6 HR, 50 RBI), Gary Lora (.397 avg., 11 HR, 56 RBI) and Scott McDonough (.338 avg., 14 HR, 55 RBI) have been solid mainstays at the top of the lineup for some time.
But the six other main players who have been in the lineup most of the latter half of the season have also been key contributors at different points this season and postseason. Patrick Matthews, Andre Demetral, Patrick Baggett, Trey Yates, D.J. Sullivan and Charlie Corum are all batting above .270 with a combined 165 RBI.
“Not even one through nine – I’d say one through 16, 17, 18 could play,” McDonough said of the FDTC’s lineup depth. “Our one through nine is just playing really well together with great chemistry. I think we’re going to do really well out there. ...