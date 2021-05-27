Stingers' lineup among the deepest in Junior College World Series field

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was telling people, you know family and friends back home, that this was going to be one of the best teams I’ve ever played on,” catcher and leadoff hitter J.T. Marr said. “And it’s definitely worked out to be that way. ...

“It’s just been (about) hitting the ball well; having a good approach. Coach McDonald and (hitting) coach (Doug) Gammell have been leading us in the right direction, and it’s been going well.”

One of the biggest keys to the Stingers’ success at the plate this season has been a lineup that has produced from top to bottom.

Marr (.462 avg., 9 HR, 59 RBI), Luke Wood (.425 avg., 6 HR, 50 RBI), Gary Lora (.397 avg., 11 HR, 56 RBI) and Scott McDonough (.338 avg., 14 HR, 55 RBI) have been solid mainstays at the top of the lineup for some time.

But the six other main players who have been in the lineup most of the latter half of the season have also been key contributors at different points this season and postseason. Patrick Matthews, Andre Demetral, Patrick Baggett, Trey Yates, D.J. Sullivan and Charlie Corum are all batting above .270 with a combined 165 RBI.