Stingers, SMC meet with Region 10 lead on the line

“They’re always pretty well-balanced as a team, but I think the top of their lineup has been very productive,” McDonald said. “Offensively I expect them to score some runs and hopefully our offense will stay hot and be able to outscore them.”

Where the Stingers might hold the biggest advantage — and least in the numbers — is on the mound. Tech’s team ERA is 3.59 while SMC’s sits at 5.71. However, the Pioneer staff does have a lot of swing and miss stuff, McDonald said, as evidenced by their 9.79 strikeouts per nine innings.

FDTC’s staff has been even better with an 11.18 K/9 mark, and McDonald said the key will be pitching to the Stingers’ strengths.

“We’ve got to know our strengths and limit the big innings,” he said. “Against (USC) Lancaster, we gave up a nine-run inning. It’s tough to win when you do that. There have been cases like that this year where we let things snowball on us, so that’s something we’re really going to focus on this week.

“Play good defense — don’t give up free bases and keep them in the park where they have to string together a few hits to score.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.