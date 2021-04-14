Stingers, SMC meet with Region 10 lead on the line

FLORENCE, S.C. — The winner of the NJCAA Region 10 baseball tournament will be the lone representative from the group in the 2021 postseason.
Who gets the top seed for that tournament could very likely be decided this weekend at Dailey Field.
Florence-Darlington Tech (32-4, 12-2) hosts perennial power Spartanburg Methodist College (23-13, 10-3) for a four-game series with doubleheaders slated for Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. each day.
Both squads are at least four games up on third-place Louisburg College (13-7) with just one region series remaining after this weekend.
“Spartanburg Methodist has obviously been kind of a thorn in our side over the years,” Stingers coach Preston McDonald said. “They’ve got a really good program and coach (Tim) Wallace does a really good job and they’ve got a lot of talented players.
“It’s always been competitive when we play them and I don’t expect this weekend to be any different.”
In fact, the four-game matchup will feature the last two teams to win Region 10 championships as the Pioneers did it 2019 with the Stingers capturing the crown in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most of last season.
This series will also feature two high-powered offenses. FDTC enters batting .358 as a team while SMC is batting .319. Tech is slugging .548 while the Pioneers have a .514 slugging percentage, and the two teams have combined for 240 extra-base hits, including 87 home runs.
“They’re always pretty well-balanced as a team, but I think the top of their lineup has been very productive,” McDonald said. “Offensively I expect them to score some runs and hopefully our offense will stay hot and be able to outscore them.”
Where the Stingers might hold the biggest advantage — and least in the numbers — is on the mound. Tech’s team ERA is 3.59 while SMC’s sits at 5.71. However, the Pioneer staff does have a lot of swing and miss stuff, McDonald said, as evidenced by their 9.79 strikeouts per nine innings.
FDTC’s staff has been even better with an 11.18 K/9 mark, and McDonald said the key will be pitching to the Stingers’ strengths.
“We’ve got to know our strengths and limit the big innings,” he said. “Against (USC) Lancaster, we gave up a nine-run inning. It’s tough to win when you do that. There have been cases like that this year where we let things snowball on us, so that’s something we’re really going to focus on this week.
“Play good defense — don’t give up free bases and keep them in the park where they have to string together a few hits to score.”