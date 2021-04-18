Stingers walk off in extras against SMC during Sunday sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. — Josh Patterson admitted he was basically pitching on fumes the last few innings.
But he also knew how important it was to keep Spartanburg Methodist College off the scoreboard.
“I just had to put up a zero,” the Florence-Darlington Tech closer said Sunday. “I knew if I kept putting up zeroes, the offense would come around and get me a run.”
It took until the 10th inning, but the Stingers didn’t let Patterson’s masterful five-inning relief performance go to waste as D.J. Sullivan scored on a wild pitch to give Tech a 6-5 victory at Dailey Field.
In the second game, Charlie Mac Toman went 5 2/3 innings and gave up no earned runs with 11 strikeouts as FDTC earned the Sunday sweep with a 3-1 win.
By taking three of four from SMC, the Stingers are in control of their own destiny for the top seed in the upcoming Region 10 tournament. They improved to 35-5 overall and 15-3 in region play while the Pioneers dropped three games back (24-16, 11-6).
Tech will travel to USC Union next weekend for a four-game series to close out the regular season.
“I felt like this Game 3 was kind of a swing game for us, so that’s we brought Josh Patterson in even down 5-3,” Flo-Dar coach Preston McDonald said of the earlier win. “Because we felt like we had to win this game.
“So that was our goal.”
Thinks looked dicey at times to say the least for the Stingers, who had to rally twice from multiple runs down to even force extra innings.
They were trailing 3-0 to start the fourth, and Scott McDonough’s towering two-out, two-run homer capped off the first rally as FDTC pulled even.
Spartanburg plated two more runs in the sixth — one on a leadoff homer by Dayton Brune — as the Pioneers regained the advantage.
They held it until the bottom of the seventh when Tech pulled off its second rally. Luke Wood singled to lead off the frame for his fourth hit of the game and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
The Stingers managed to get the tying run 90 feet away with the bases loaded, but there were two down. Trey Yates stepped to the plate, and after falling behind 0-2, worked an eight-pitch at bat into a walk that knotted the game at 5-5.
“We had our backs against the wall there, down 5-3, and we always feel like we’re going to find a way to win,” McDonald said. “…What an awesome at bat being 0-2 for Trey Yates, and then working that into an RBI walk to tie the game.”
That opened the door for Patterson’s heroics. After probably not throwing more than 40 pitches in any game all season according to McDonald, the right-hander threw 85 on Sunday. He gave up just two hits and struck out five.
He also left runners stranded in scoring position in four of his five innings — including a leadoff double in the 10th by Jordan Starkes.
“Changeup was really, really good today,” Patterson said. “Fastball’s always been good, but the changeup was the go-to offspeed pitch and was an out pitch. I probably had three or four K’s on the changeup.”
It took just three batters for Tech to walk things off in the 10th. Sullivan singled for his second base knock of the afternoon and stole second moments later. J.T. Marr was walked and a pair of wild pitches with Wood batting was all Sullivan needed to make his way home with the winning score.
Patrick Matthews had two hits for the Stingers including a double and Charlie Corum walked and singled in his two plate appearances.
Pitching was again at the forefront for Game 2 as Toman allowed just three hits. After giving up an RBI double in the sixth, he was relieved by Jorge Oleaga who got the final four outs of the game for the save.
Tech scored two of its runs on errors, with Gary Lora driving in the other with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Wood had reached on a triple, one of two extra-base hits in the game for him.