Stingers walk off in extras against SMC during Sunday sweep

“So that was our goal.”

Thinks looked dicey at times to say the least for the Stingers, who had to rally twice from multiple runs down to even force extra innings.

They were trailing 3-0 to start the fourth, and Scott McDonough’s towering two-out, two-run homer capped off the first rally as FDTC pulled even.

Spartanburg plated two more runs in the sixth — one on a leadoff homer by Dayton Brune — as the Pioneers regained the advantage.

They held it until the bottom of the seventh when Tech pulled off its second rally. Luke Wood singled to lead off the frame for his fourth hit of the game and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Stingers managed to get the tying run 90 feet away with the bases loaded, but there were two down. Trey Yates stepped to the plate, and after falling behind 0-2, worked an eight-pitch at bat into a walk that knotted the game at 5-5.

“We had our backs against the wall there, down 5-3, and we always feel like we’re going to find a way to win,” McDonald said. “…What an awesome at bat being 0-2 for Trey Yates, and then working that into an RBI walk to tie the game.”