Stingers win Region 10 tourney opener

LEXINGTON, S.C. – The regular-season champs opened the Region 10 tournament with a convincing 9-2 victory over Louisburg College on Saturday at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

That left the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team one win away from advancing to the championship game and possible back-to-back tournament titles.

The Stingers were scheduled to play Spartanburg Methodist College on Sunday night. The result was not available at press time.

FDTC (44-11) has already secured its spot in the NJCAA Eastern District Tournament as regular-season champs. If Tech wins the tournament title as well, the second place team will advance to the district tournament along with the Stingers.

That tourney is scheduled for May 13-15 and will be hosted by the Region 20 champion in Maryland or West Virginia. The winner of that advances to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Landon Mills (2-0) had a strong start on the mound for Flo-Dar against Louisburg on Saturday. The sophomore right-hander went six innings and allowed just one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Trent Simmons and Drake Thames then combined to shut the door across the final three frames. Simmons allowed a solo homer but struck out three while Thames gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Brayden Davidson and Jackson Hoshour were the catalysts for the Tech offense. The pair combined for five hits and four RBI.

D.J. Sullivan got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third and FDTC added two more runs in the fourth to go up 3-0. Anderson Fulk brought home one run on a sacrifice fly and Hoshour tripled home the other.

Flo-Dar added another run in the seventh on an error, and then Davidson broke the game open with a three-run homer as the Stingers went up 7-1.

Tech got its final two runs in the eighth went Fulk scored on a wild pitch and Hoshour came home on a passed ball.

Ben Venables also had two hits for Florence-Darlington.

