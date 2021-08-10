Stone named Coker's new Spirit Squad coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Meagan Stone has been named Coker University's new Spirit Squad coach, announced Tuesday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"We are excited to welcome Meagan back to Coker," said Griffin. "She has been very successful in her professional career, and I look forward to watching her grow the spirit program at Coker."

Stone joins the Cobras from Butler Academy in Hartsville where she was a dance teacher. Previously, she was the coach of the dance team at Waccamaw High school. In addition to coordinating practices and teaching technique, she oversaw all fundraising activities for the program and also coordinated travel to all football and basketball games. Before taking over the program at Waccamaw, she was the competitive dance coordinator at the Litchfield dance Academy where she oversaw dance competition preparation for 20 students.

"As a graduate of Coker's Dance department, I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute back to the school," said Stone. "I'm eager to build the Spirit Squad into a program that's known for excellence, both athletically and in the community. I'd like to thank Dr. Griffin for giving me this opportunity and I can't wait to get started! Let's go Cobras!"

Stone is a 2012 graduate of Coker with a Bachelor of Arts in dance performance and choreography. She also holds a Master's degree in elementary education from the university of Phoenix.