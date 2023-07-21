FLORENCE, S.C. – The Coastal Plain League All-Star Show was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Lexington County, with the East all-stars rallying for an 8-6 victory in 10 innings.

The East squad scored three runs in the top of the 10th to cap off the two-day showcase event.

The Florence Flamingos were well represented with three players on the East roster in Jake Ogden, Noah Stout and Reid Brown.

Brown and Ogden were the starters at first and third base, respectively. Stout meanwhile came off the bench to provide a basehit in the later innings and also plate one of the runs during the East’s comeback – going 1 for 2 in the game.

Ogden was also a participant in the skills competition the day prior. Both he and former Hartsville High and Florence Post 1 standout D.P. Pendergrass took part in the bunting event.

The East squad won the overall skills competition, including the home run derby which was highlighted by former CPL and MLB slugger Mark Reynolds hitting for the both the East and West squads.

Pilots, Blowfish lead way in 2nd half

With the second half of the CPL season well underway, the Peninsula Pilots and the Lexington County Blowfish were leading their respective divisions prior to Thursday’s games.

Peninsula has started the second half 7-2 overall despite finishing last in the East Division in the first half. Close behind was Holly Springs (9-3) followed by Morehead City (7-5), Wilson (5-5), Wilmington (5-7), Tri-City (4-6) and Florence (2-7).

Lexington has started the second half 8-2 to lead the West Division followed by Macon (6-5), Forest City (6-6), H-P Thomasville (5-6), Asheboro (4-6), Boone (4-8) and Martinsville (4-8).

The final day of the regular season is Aug. 5.

Flamingos rally for win

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Flamingos rallied for a 7-6 victory over Lexington County on Thursday – the second win over the Blowfish this season.

Alec Patino and Kenny Jimenez came through with the clutch hits. Patino singled home the first run with two outs and Jimenez followed with a two-run single to put Florence ahead for good.

Patino had three hits including a double to lead the Flamingos at the plate. Dylan Robertson went 2 for 4 and drove in two.

Ethan Harden then came on in the ninth to get the save and make a winner out of former Florence-Darlington Tech standout Drake Thames. Thames pitched one inning of relief and did not allow a run against Lexington County.