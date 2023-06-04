FLORENCE, S.C. – Admittedly, Noah Stout still doesn’t know the names of half of his new Florence Flamingos teammates yet.

But that didn’t stop any of them from celebrating Saturday’s walk-off, extra-inning victory at Carolina Bank Field like they’d played together for years.

Backed by a superb effort from the bullpen, Florence was able to rally from a five-run deficit against Coastal Plain League newcomer Boone as Stout’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th capped the Flamingos’ 7-6 triumph – their first of the 2023 campaign.

Florence (1-1) is set to face Wilmington on Monday at home at 7 p.m. in its next contest.

“It’s awesome – especially at the beginning of the season," Stout said afterwards. “Something that really brings the guys together. …I just met them a couple days ago and then I had Gatorade thrown on me by those guys.”

Stout’s heroics came on the back of aggressive baserunning, which has been a calling card for the Flamingos early this season. Jake Ogden walked to lead off the 10th and took second next batter. With one out, Ogden was able to make it to third on a wild pitch, setting up a golden opportunity for the Florence right fielder.

“I got down 1-2 and I said, ‘Man, I’m just going to put a ball in play.’ At the end of the day I got it done, you know? Simple fly ball – I’ll take it all day.”

That same type of aggressiveness on the basepaths almost led to the Flamingos scoring the go-ahead run two innings earlier. Connor Schneider walked and stole second, and with two outs he took off for third as well. He made it easily as the ball went into the outfield and appeared to give Florence the lead, but the home plate umpire called himself for interference as his mask hit the arm of the Boone catcher, resulting in a dead ball immediately.

"That's an unfortunate time for something like that to happen because we would have taken the lead on that play, but that's just kind of speaks to our resilience," Harvey said. "One bad thing happens, doesn't really matter. We've got to move on to the next thing and find a way down the line and that's what we did."

The bullpen was certainly a large part of that. Florence relievers tossed six-plus shutout innings against Boone and worked out of bases-loaded jams in both the seventh and eighth innings.

“The bullpen did a great job shutting it down,” Harvey said. “It started with (Garrett) Ferguson, (Zac) Cowan and then (Tyler) Bowan gets the save for us there. But it was a great job out of the pen – that was kind of what I expected out of those guys. They’re pretty good arms, so they come in, fill up the strike zone (and) get stuff done.

“And we just kept piecing stuff together at the plate to get us there.”

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, Florence fell behind 4-1 thanks to a three-run bomb by Boone’s Nadir Lewis in the second. The Bigfoots added two more in the fourth to go up 6-1, but the Flamingos began to chip away next inning.

Schneider scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Reid Brown homered down the right field line in the sixth and Luis Rodriguez-Gallo scored later in the same inning as the Flamingos cut the deficit to 6-4.

They came all the way back in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Carson Garner’s two-run double.

“We did a good job taking advantage of the opportunities presented to (us),” Harvey said. “We did a good job on the bases, too. I think we had like six or seven steals; got into scoring position multiple times just because of steals.

“We did a good job of drawing walks again and we finally started to find some knocks when we needed them. The more these guys get comfortable with each other, the more we’re going to get that type of production.”

Brown had two hits for the Flamingos as did Rodriguez-Gallo.