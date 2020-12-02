Strength vs. strength as Lake View rushing attack meets Southside Christian defense in Saturday's SCHSL Class A state final

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The unstoppable force vs. the immovable object?
Not quite, but Saturday’s Class A state football championship is definitely a case of strength vs. strength as Lake View and Southside Christian get set to lock horns at 11:30 a.m.
The Wild Gators (8-0) come into Charlie W. Johnson Stadium with their vaunted and sometimes throwback rushing attack. The Sabres (8-0) meanwhile bring a dominant defensive unit – and defense always travels well.
“We tell the kids each week that it’s going to get tougher and tougher,” LVHS coach Daryl King said. “We started off with Allendale-Fairfax and we were able to win that with our defense. Against Carvers Bay, we relied on the offense, and last week (against Bamberg-Ehrhardt), we knew they were going to be a challenge because they’d only given up eight points heading into the playoffs.
“We knew their defense was going to be very good, and we know that going into this week with it being the last game of the season. But we’re going to do what we do.”
The Red Raiders might have been just the warmup Lake View needed. They stuffed the Wild Gators’ running game for most of the night before King switched his team to the wishbone and they found some seams late in the third and fourth quarters.
“We’re going to run the ball and try to throw it here or there, but we’re not changing anything,” King said. “…The offensive line is going to have to protect and we’re going to have to make the right calls up front and get on their guys. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong and it’s going to be a tough task.”
Keeping quarterback Derrick Bethea upright and the Sabres out of the backfield will be paramount to victory. Southside Christian has recorded 50 tackles for a loss this season and 28.5 sacks. The secondary has also come away with 16 interceptions, including four apiece by Charlie Harof and Quinton Hood.
The result has been a defense giving up less than an average of eight points a game, including six last week in the upper-state championship against Lamar.
They’ll likely face their greatest test this week in a Wild Gators run game that has already chewed up 2,591 yards and reached the end zone 30 times. Ja’Correus Ford (1,207 yds, 13 TDs), Adarrian Dawkins (501 yds, 6 TDs), Treyvon Bellmon (259 yds, 2 TDs) and Michael McInnis (261 yds, 3 TDs) give LVHS a number of different options to hand the ball off to – whether in the spread or wishbone.
The other side of the matchup could be just as intriguing. The Sabres are averaging 42.8 points per game while Lake View is allowing an average of 12.3 and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 22 at any point.
Southside’s offense is led by quarterback Jacorey Martin who is as balanced as can be in terms of rushing and passing. Martin has thrown for 930 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 941 yards and 15 scores.
“We’ve got to play our keys,” King said. “Our eyes have to be in the right place at all times. We’re going to try to be in the right place like we’re supposed to be. Just trust what we’ve been doing when we started, and hope you can play your best game on Saturday.”
The Sabres have a number of complementary playmakers as well with four wideouts who have more than 100 yards receiving and a running back in T.J. Goldsmith with 583 yards rushing and eight TDs.
The Wild Gators have more than a few playmakers of their own on the defensive side, however. Linebackers Marquise Johnson and Raekwon McNeil have combined for 98 tackles while Braxton Dimery leads the secondary with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go along with two blocked punts.
LVHS has 19 takeaways this season.
