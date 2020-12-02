Strength vs. strength as Lake View rushing attack meets Southside Christian defense in Saturday's SCHSL Class A state final

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The unstoppable force vs. the immovable object?

Not quite, but Saturday’s Class A state football championship is definitely a case of strength vs. strength as Lake View and Southside Christian get set to lock horns at 11:30 a.m.

The Wild Gators (8-0) come into Charlie W. Johnson Stadium with their vaunted and sometimes throwback rushing attack. The Sabres (8-0) meanwhile bring a dominant defensive unit – and defense always travels well.

“We tell the kids each week that it’s going to get tougher and tougher,” LVHS coach Daryl King said. “We started off with Allendale-Fairfax and we were able to win that with our defense. Against Carvers Bay, we relied on the offense, and last week (against Bamberg-Ehrhardt), we knew they were going to be a challenge because they’d only given up eight points heading into the playoffs.

“We knew their defense was going to be very good, and we know that going into this week with it being the last game of the season. But we’re going to do what we do.”