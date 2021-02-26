Strong 1st half, 3Q run lift Trinity boys into SCISA 3A title game for 2nd straight year

Teasley could also get used to how his team started out against the Lions. The Titans scored the first six points of the contest and led 12-4 in the early minutes behind LeBron Thomas and Griffin Folse, who combined for 15 points in the opening stanza.

By the early second quartTrinity’s lead had ballooned to 10 and TCS’ advantage grew to 13 by halftime, 40-27.

The Lions did not go away quietly though. Down 46-33, AC went on a 10-0 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Cam Slade and Trey Mosley to cut the deficit to just three points with 3:51 left in the third.

“This is playoffs — we expect that,” Teasley said. “They’re a well-coached team. Their coach does a great job with them. I knew they would come back and they would punch in the second half and make a good run at us. So we were going to withstand that and make a run of our own — that’s what teams do to get to the finals.”

Teasley’s team responded just as its coach wanted with a big 3-pointer from Tre McLeod that set the tone for a 13-2 run to close out the third stanza and all but squash any hopes the Lions had of a comeback.