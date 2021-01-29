Strong 2nd-half effort lifts Trinity Collegiate past Combine Academy

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Friday’s matchup against Combine Academy Regional was the fifth game in six days for the Trinity Collegiate School boys’ basketball team.
It also might have been one of the Titans’ best efforts in that span, coach Mike Teasley said following his team’s 64-47 victory.
The victory was the fifth in a row for TCS, who improved to 6-2 overall. A pair of games was on the docket Saturday as the host Titans closed out the Trinity Collegiate Showcase with contests against Combine Academy Global and Virginia Academy.
“We’re playing quite a bit of games and for our kids to control the flow of this game the entire time and to finish was great to see,” Teasley said. “We made some adjustments in the second half. (Combine) shot well from the free throw line in the first half and we had to adjust and defend them without fouling.
“…But going downhill, Taevean Famutimi-Brown and LeBron Thomas are just really difficult to handle.”
The TCS duo combined for 26 points and Edmundas Doviltis added 10 as well as the Titans used a strong second half to pull away for the victory. Thomas scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half while Doviltis had six in the third quarter.
That helped Trinity turn a 23-18 lead at the break into a 44-31 advantage entering the final stanza. The Titans started the third period on an 8-0 run – the same type of run they ended the first quarter with to grab a lead they never relinquished the rest of the night.
It also helped offset Combine’s hot shooting from the charity stripe in the first half. The Goats went 15 for 19 from the foul line in the game, including sinking nine shots in the second quarter.
But Trinity’s well-rounded offense negated much of that. The Titans got at least four points from five other players besides their big three, including eight from Jamie Muldowney and seven each from Bessanty Saragba and Tre’ McLeod.
Braylhan Thomas led the Goats with 15 points followed by Payton Lewis with 14. Aside from the free throw line, Combine was unable to get much going offensively inside and had to rely on outside shooting — making just two three-pointers in the first three quarters and four for the game.
“I think our length does affect people — they can’t just get by us and get into the lane,” Teasley said. “We wanted to have them take long shots to allow us to rebound and get us going in transition. I just thought we clogged up the paint really well with our size and they put up a lot of shots, which helped us.”
CA 2 16 13 16 – 47
TC 8 15 21 20 – 64
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (64)
LeBron Thomas 17, Edmundas Doviltis 10, Famutimi-Brown 9, Muldowney 8, Saragba 7, McLeod 7, D’Joussa 5, Folse 4.