Strong 2nd-half effort lifts Trinity Collegiate past Combine Academy

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Friday’s matchup against Combine Academy Regional was the fifth game in six days for the Trinity Collegiate School boys’ basketball team.

It also might have been one of the Titans’ best efforts in that span, coach Mike Teasley said following his team’s 64-47 victory.

The victory was the fifth in a row for TCS, who improved to 6-2 overall. A pair of games was on the docket Saturday as the host Titans closed out the Trinity Collegiate Showcase with contests against Combine Academy Global and Virginia Academy.

“We’re playing quite a bit of games and for our kids to control the flow of this game the entire time and to finish was great to see,” Teasley said. “We made some adjustments in the second half. (Combine) shot well from the free throw line in the first half and we had to adjust and defend them without fouling.

“…But going downhill, Taevean Famutimi-Brown and LeBron Thomas are just really difficult to handle.”

The TCS duo combined for 26 points and Edmundas Doviltis added 10 as well as the Titans used a strong second half to pull away for the victory. Thomas scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half while Doviltis had six in the third quarter.