Strong defense powers late surge as West Florence beats Hartsville in top-10 matchup

And it was at the end where West’s defense came through when it was needed most. The second half saw momentum swings and back-and-forth buckets as the game was tied or the lead changed eight different times.

The final lead change came when a free throw put the Knights up 44-43. Deuce Hudson followed with a 3-pointer and then the floodgates opened for WFHS in what wound up being a 21-2 run that saw West go from five points down to 14 points up.

A big part of the run was turnovers as HHS committed six that ultimately led to points for West.

“And that’s the biggest thing – just buckling down defensively, playing sound basketball,” Robinson said. “Like I told the guys, dig down defensively. Play sound, don’t overplay.

“…And the guys did exactly that tonight.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The breakdown at the end of the game was completely out of character for Hartsville, English said.

“I don’t know what happened to my team tonight…that wasn’t my team out there tonight,” he said. “We haven’t had more than 11 turnovers in the last 7-8 games, and we had somewhere around 26-27 tonight. We can’t win that way.