Strong defense powers late surge as West Florence beats Hartsville in top-10 matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kevin Robinson didn’t like what he was seeing from his West Florence squad early in Wednesday’s top-10 matchup against Hartsville.
The same was true for Red Foxes coach Yusuf English…only much later in the game.
After a rough start, the Knights battled their way back into what became a highly-competitive contest. West seized control late in the fourth quarter as the defense forced turnover after turnover – leading to a late offensive surge and a 63-52 victory.
The Knights, who were ranked sixth in the state in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association 4A poll, improved to 17-3 overall and 5-3 in Region 6-4A. West has only two scheduled games remaining – one at North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and another at South Florence the following Tuesday.
Hartsville, who came in ranked No. 3, fell to 15-6 overall and suffered its first region loss of the season (6-1). The Red Foxes have five games remaining, including back-to-back matchups against Myrtle Beach at home on Friday and away on Saturday.
“Big game, big-time matchup, top-10 matchup,” Robinson said afterwards. “At the end of the day, there’s no quit in this team. I don’t care what the situation is; we preach we’re going to fight to the very end.”
And it was at the end where West’s defense came through when it was needed most. The second half saw momentum swings and back-and-forth buckets as the game was tied or the lead changed eight different times.
The final lead change came when a free throw put the Knights up 44-43. Deuce Hudson followed with a 3-pointer and then the floodgates opened for WFHS in what wound up being a 21-2 run that saw West go from five points down to 14 points up.
A big part of the run was turnovers as HHS committed six that ultimately led to points for West.
“And that’s the biggest thing – just buckling down defensively, playing sound basketball,” Robinson said. “Like I told the guys, dig down defensively. Play sound, don’t overplay.
“…And the guys did exactly that tonight.”
The breakdown at the end of the game was completely out of character for Hartsville, English said.
“I don’t know what happened to my team tonight…that wasn’t my team out there tonight,” he said. “We haven’t had more than 11 turnovers in the last 7-8 games, and we had somewhere around 26-27 tonight. We can’t win that way.
“All the credit in the world to West Florence. Great team, well-coached, play hard...When you’re giving them extra possessions, there’s no way you can win.”
It was a far cry from how the game started for the Red Foxes as they were up 4-0 to begin and held a 10-3 advantage at one point.
Fortunately for the Knights, leading scorer Bryson Graves carried the brunt of the load in the first half while his team found its stride. He had 13 of his 17 points in the opening 16 minutes including a trio of 3-pointers that kept the Red Foxes from extending their lead too far.
“The kids stepped up and made plays when they had to,” Robinson said. “And Bryson Graves made a big-time play and things were able to go our way, so again a heckuva ball game tonight.”
Deuce Hudson, Darren Lloyd and Valerion Bruce also added some offensive juice for the Knights. Hudson finished with 16 points, including a pair of shots from downtown in the fourth quarter, and Lloyd added one as well in the third quarter as part of his 14-point outing.
Bruce scored 12 points to give WFHS four players in double figures. Ten of those came in the second half.
Hartsville was led by Jamari Briggs and Kameron Foman. Briggs had nine of his 17 points in the first half and Foman finished with 12.
HARTSVILLE (52)
Jamari Briggs 17, Kameron Foman 12, LeXander 8, McFarland 6, Huggins 4, Howell 2.