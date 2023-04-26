FLORENCE, S.C. – Ben Bankston has always lived on a golf course but only took the sport seriously at the end of his freshman year.

Now a junior at The King’s Academy, Bankston is SCISA’s Class 2A state champion. He accomplished that feat at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course on Tuesday, finishing the two-day event with an overall 146 (69-77).

Starting on the back nine in Monday's first round, Bankston set the tone with four consecutive birdies, starting with No. 16. His approach shots were executed so well, his longest birdie putt during that stretch was seven feet.

“In the first round, I didn’t have a strong start,” Bankston said. “I was 1 over through Hole No. 6. But I was able to turn it on after that.”

Two of Bankston’s four birdies in that stretch were on par-5 holes (16, 1), and he also birdied a challenging, par-3 18th.

“The four birdies there made me feel really confident in my approach the rest of the round,” Bankston said. “I knew I could stick the ball close.”

On the front nine, after Bankston four-putted the penultimate hole, he rebounded with a par to earn his first-round 69.

One of his coaches, Billy Early, then tried to keep things in perspective between rounds.

“He didn’t try to show too much excitement because a bunch of other people were excited about it and that can make a golfer even more nervous,” Bankston said.

Starting again on the back nine in Tuesday’s second round, Bankston began with two bogeys.

“From there, I wanted to play it as safe as I could after that,” he said. “I knew I had the lead, and I knew I didn’t have to do too much. I just wanted to play consistently throughout the round.”

Meanwhile, a player was gaining on Bankston.

“I was pretty nervous,” said Bankston, a transfer from Florence Christian. “I played with other competitors who were closest to me, and one was putting together a pretty good round and I was slowly slipping away from a good round. But I just relaxed and made a few pars here and there. That’s all I needed to do.”

With that in mind, Bankston knew how to approach the final three holes.

“I got a par, and then another par," he said. “I played it extremely safe and actually bogeyed that hole.”

Bankston, who won a tournament last summer at Charleston National Golf Club, hopes this state championship is a momentum boost for all the summer tourneys.

“I want to see if I can play at the next level, so I want to play as many tournaments as I can this summer,” said Bankston, whose lowest score was a 68 at Traces Golf Club. “But a highlight from yesterday was my mom getting to see me play the final nine holes. After that, we went out to eat and then went home.”