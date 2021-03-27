Strong pitching, Kelly's 4 RBI lead West past Wilson again

FLORENCE, S.C. – Josh Brown wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s offensive approach early on in Friday’s matchup against Wilson.
“I thought we gave away too many at bats early in the game,” the West Florence baseball coach said. “…Last three innings I thought we put together some good at bats there and put the ball in play with some runners on. A couple doubles there, so that was kind of the difference.”
Led by Coleman Kelly’s four RBI, the Knights scored five runs across the last three innings to earn a 7-2 victory over the Tigers – their second one this week.
West improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A while Wilson fell to 2-3-1 and 0-2. WFHS will face Hartsville for a pair of games beginning Monday while the Tigers will play Darlington twice as well.
Pitching was the story in Monday’s matchup between the two squads as George Floyd struck out 12 and combined with Bryson Graves to no-hit the Tigers in five innings.
Graves was on the mound from the start this time, and while he didn’t have Floyd’s strikeout total, he was equally effective. The Knights' right-hander gave up two runs, none earned, on one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Bryson was pretty good tonight even though he didn’t have his curveball working,” Brown said. “We’ve got to make some plays behind him though. We’ve got to clean up those errors going into Hartsville next week.”
Matt Guerreo tossed the final scoreless frames and had four punchouts as well.
Trent Blackmon’s single in the second was the lone basehit in the game for the Wilson, but the Tigers were neck-and-neck with West on the scoreboard for most of the night.
Wilson took advantage of a WF error in the first inning and plated one run on a wild pitch. In the third, the Tigers turned a Harrison Muldrow walk into another run thanks to A.J. Williams' RBI groundout.
That helped back Tigers starter Dylan Abbott, who tossed a solid six innings – allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
“Dylan’s a great competitor,” Wilson coach Micah Young said. “He didn’t play ball last year and he just came back. But he’s a fighter.
“…We had our chances in that game. We had a lot of runners in position, but we just couldn’t get that hit when we needed it. We had some errors we had at some very untimely (points) in the game.”
West took advantage of one miscue early on as Kelly singled home Josh Williams, who reached on an error, with the first run of the game in the top of the first inning.
Nick Edick followed in the third with a two-out RBI single. The Knights took the lead for good in the fifth as George Floyd plated a run on a fielder's choice grounder and Kelly drove him with a two-out double moments later.
Shannon Jackson made it 5-2 in the sixth with an RBI groundout and Kelly put the finishing touches on his banner night with a two-run double in the top of the seventh.
Edick also finished with three hits while Harley Davis collected two, both doubles.
Williams reached base four times for the Knights and scored three runs.