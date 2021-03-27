Strong pitching, Kelly's 4 RBI lead West past Wilson again

Matt Guerreo tossed the final scoreless frames and had four punchouts as well.

Trent Blackmon’s single in the second was the lone basehit in the game for the Wilson, but the Tigers were neck-and-neck with West on the scoreboard for most of the night.

Wilson took advantage of a WF error in the first inning and plated one run on a wild pitch. In the third, the Tigers turned a Harrison Muldrow walk into another run thanks to A.J. Williams' RBI groundout.

That helped back Tigers starter Dylan Abbott, who tossed a solid six innings – allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

“Dylan’s a great competitor,” Wilson coach Micah Young said. “He didn’t play ball last year and he just came back. But he’s a fighter.

“…We had our chances in that game. We had a lot of runners in position, but we just couldn’t get that hit when we needed it. We had some errors we had at some very untimely (points) in the game.”

West took advantage of one miscue early on as Kelly singled home Josh Williams, who reached on an error, with the first run of the game in the top of the first inning.