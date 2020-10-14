Strong start in 5th set powers Wilson to 3-2 win over South Florence

“Whenever we got out of our system, we did some things that were uncharacteristic of our team,” Davis said. “Like trying to take second ball instead of letting the setter have it; hitting the ball into the net trying to be a little too aggressive.

“I’m trying to get them to understand that they have to play a certain way when they’re behind and that’s what we’ve got to work on and hopefully we’ll be able to fix that (in practice).”

Early momentum seemed to be the deciding factor in determining each set winner. South started out the match on a 12-2 run en route to the early advantage, then forced a winner-take-all finale by earning a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.

The Bruins got out to a strong start in that one as well — going up 17-5 at one point before the Tigers rallied late to make it close.

“Super proud of them,” SFHS coach Alexa Carfley said. “When they get in their heads to work a little harder, there’s really no stopping them. Overall proud of how they don’t get down on themselves and bounce back.

"…It is all about the momentum, but once we got that and played in the system where they were talking and communicating, they played really well. It kind of flipped-flopped there throughout the whole game.”

Ava Flintrop had 13 aces to lead the Tigers followed by Amber Medina with 11. Medina also had an ace and five assists while Jara Davis finished with 32 assists and three aces for the Tigers.

