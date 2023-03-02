FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight games into the 2022-23 season, the Francis Marion University women’s basketball team found itself at an early crossroads of sorts.

Back-to-back losses to UNC Pembroke and Belmont Abbey put the Patriots in an early 0-2 Conference Carolinas hole, and the 2-6 overall mark wasn’t much better.

“One of the things that we’ve talked a lot about is that every team has an identity,” FMU coach Jeri Porter said. “And I think that at that point in the year, Pembroke and Belmont Abbey probably were a little better at what they do than what we do.

“I think that at some point we had to settle in to who we were.”

While the process might have been gradual, the results were nearly instantaneous as Porter’s squad caught fire and went on one of the longest winning streaks in program history – 18 straight games.

That streak still stands as the second-seeded Patriots (20-6) prepare to face either Mount Olive on UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The winner of that game will play for the tournament championship Sunday at 1 p.m. – a game that Francis Marion played in last season during another remarkable run.

But that was nothing like this year, which has seen the Patriots achieve their first 20-win campaign since 2016. The 18-game winning streak is the third-longest in program history, and the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.

But win or lose this weekend, FMU knows exactly who it is entering postseason play.

“We’re very good in transition,” Porter said. “…If you listen to us on the sideline, we talk a lot about tempo and the pace that we play at.”

That pace has allowed the Patriots to top the conference in scoring at 71.7 points per game. They also lead the way in field goal percentage (.421) and are second in three-point percentage (.316) and free throw percentage (.754).

“One thing we did from the beginning of the season is that regardless of our record, everyone on our team can score – on any level,” junior center Lauryn Taylor said. “We have people that can shoot the ball very well, who can make layups, make moves…”

Taylor is at the top of that list. Named the conference’s Player of the Year on Thursday, Taylor is at the top of the CC leaderboard in scoring at 17.8 points per game and ranks fifth in field goal percentage at 46.5.

A six-time Player of the Week honoree, she was named All-Conference for the second year in a row along with senior Jasmine Stanley and sophomore Kiana Lee. Stanley leads the conference in field goal accuracy at 52.9 percent and is averaging 10.3 points per game. Lee is averaging 13.3 ppg and ranks third in the conference in FG% at 46.9.

Aniyah Oliver, Scarlett Gilmore, Jada Richards and Trinity Adams are all averaging more than seven points a game as well – giving the Patriots a wealth of firepower.

But perhaps the biggest key to their turnaround, and likely their biggest one moving forward, has been a shift in focus to the defensive side of the ball.

“Rotation, being able to help, all those things…rebounding was very important for us, too,” Taylor said. “So we just changed our mindset from less offense (to) more defense and understanding that our offense will flow from our defense.”

The Patriots rank sixth in the conference in overall defense and third in rebounding. Taylor leads the way with 8.8 rebounds per game followed by Stanley at 8.5 rpg.

Francis Marion has been off since last playing on Feb. 22, and the rest has been good, Porter said. But in order to capture the Conference Carolinas tournament title and keep their winning streak going, FMU will have to have bring its “A” game to the court from the get-go, she added.

“We’re excited about what’s coming up in front of us on Saturday,” Porter said. “…We know that we’re going to see one of two opponents. Their styles are actually drastically different in terms of the way that they play. So it’s given us three or four or five days where we can step on the court and work on a little bit of everything.

“…One of the things that we learned as we started to make this run is that as much as it’s important to scout and be prepared for the opponent, we’ve got to be as good as we can at what we do.”