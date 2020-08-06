You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suggs' CG helps Florence Green advance with 10-2 win
0 comments
INDEPENDENT BASEBALL

Suggs' CG helps Florence Green advance with 10-2 win

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Starting pitcher Ty Suggs gave Florence Green exactly what it needed in a winner-take-all game Thursday at Jimmy White Park.

Suggs went the distance, scattering eight hits and allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts against two walks in a 10-2 victory over Hartsville that propelled Florence into the second round of the S.C. American League junior state playoffs.

Florence improves to 9-5 and will face Chester in the second round, beginning today. Hartsville finishes the season at 5-9.

Suggs got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the third. Florence plated the first two runs on an error, and then Dylan Snyder followed with a two-run double to center. Shannon Jackson added an RBI single to complete the scoring.

It was 5- 2 when Florence added five more runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.

Snyder finished 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored to lead the team. Josh Williams was 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored while Harrison Brown and Harley Davis each drove in a pair.

For Hartsville, Jackson Moore had two hits and scored a run while Dewsy Meadows collected two hits and an RBI. Slayton Stokes picked up an RBI as well and Tanner Hall finished 2 for 3.

Quez Hadley took the loss on the mound. He went 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and eight runs, but only three were earned. He had five strikeouts against two walks as well.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News