Suggs' CG helps Florence Green advance with 10-2 win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Starting pitcher Ty Suggs gave Florence Green exactly what it needed in a winner-take-all game Thursday at Jimmy White Park.
Suggs went the distance, scattering eight hits and allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts against two walks in a 10-2 victory over Hartsville that propelled Florence into the second round of the S.C. American League junior state playoffs.
Florence improves to 9-5 and will face Chester in the second round, beginning today. Hartsville finishes the season at 5-9.
Suggs got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the third. Florence plated the first two runs on an error, and then Dylan Snyder followed with a two-run double to center. Shannon Jackson added an RBI single to complete the scoring.
It was 5- 2 when Florence added five more runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
Snyder finished 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored to lead the team. Josh Williams was 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored while Harrison Brown and Harley Davis each drove in a pair.
For Hartsville, Jackson Moore had two hits and scored a run while Dewsy Meadows collected two hits and an RBI. Slayton Stokes picked up an RBI as well and Tanner Hall finished 2 for 3.
Quez Hadley took the loss on the mound. He went 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and eight runs, but only three were earned. He had five strikeouts against two walks as well.