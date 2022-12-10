Summary of each South Florence contest before state championship game

AUG. 20

South Florence 53

Goose Creek 9

GOOSE CREEK – South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns. Sellers’ first TD was the result of an interception by Quincy Rhodes Jr., who played Sellers’ position last season after Sellers was lost for the season due to an injury.

Sellers followed that with a touchdown run and then hooked up with Jabray Johnson on a TD strike as the Bruins went up 19-0 after the first quarter.

It was more of the same from South in the second quarter. Shikeem Shilow made it 26-0 with a TD run. Sellers then found Johnson again − this time for a 70-yard pass that gave SF a 32-0 advantage.

AUG. 26

South Florence 29

Oceanside Collegiate 28

FLORENCE – Shilow and Dashad McFadden were the workhorses as the duo combined for 169 rushing yards – including 105 from Shilow on 21 carries. They also combined for 14 carries on South’s final two drives which both resulted in touchdowns.

SEPT. 2

South Florence 35 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8

ORANGEBURG – Sellers had two passing touchdowns and Raleigh Jett, Latrell McClary and Shikeem Shilow each added rushing scores.

SEPT. 9

South Florence 49 Carolina Forest 14

FLORENCE − Sellers passed for 200 yards in the first half alone. He finished with 304 total yards (241 passing) along with three total touchdowns (one rushing).

Sellers’ brother, Jayden caught four of those passes for 103 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. Right before halftime, Jayden even pulled in a pass for a 60-yard gain to set up LaNorris’ 15-yard score for a 35-7 halftime advantage.

SEPT. 16

South Florence 42 South Pointe 7

FLORENCE – LaNorris Sellers completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Evin Singletary on the Bruins’ second offensive play against then-No. 1 South Pointe.

Shilow and Sellers combined for 102 rushing yards in the first half, and Sellers was 7 of 9 through the air for 135 yards and the two scores.

The Bruins took over No. 1 after this game and never let go.

SEPT. 29

South Florence 33 Hartsville 28

HARTSVILLE – The Bruins led 26-0 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Shilow rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

South also scored two touchdowns off turnovers. Chantwan Harkless recovered a fumble that resulted in a 37-yard Shilow TD run. South went high and short on the ensuing kickoff, resulting in a Red Fox fumble recovered by Kemonte Rose. Shilow took care of that with a 1-yard score to give South Florence its 26-0 lead.

OCT. 7

South Florence 63 Wilson 0

FLORENCE – LaNorris Sellers passed for 425 yards and eight touchdowns during the first half alone.

It was the Bruins’ homecoming night, and Sellers was even crowned homecoming king.

OCT. 14

South Florence 56 Myrtle Beach 21

MYRTLE BEACH – The Bruins earned their first gridiron win at Myrtle Beach.

LaNorris Sellers passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another. And Shilow rushed for two touchdowns, and Singletary caught three of Sellers’ TD passes.

OCT. 21

South Florence 46 North Myrtle Beach 0

LITTLE RIVER – LaNorris Sellers threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. And Shilow added a rushing touchdown.

OCT. 28

South Florence 45 West Florence 14

FLORENCE – This was for the region and city championships, and the Bruins’ chance at a second perfect regular season, their first since 2013.

All three happened in the Bruins’ favor.

After falling behind 7-0, South regrouped and pulled away. Sellers finished with 284 yards of total offense (168 passing) and four touchdowns (one passing).

NOV. 4

South Florence 61 Richland Northeast 18

FLORENCE – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe was not happy with the low fan turnout to this game. But that was all he was unhappy with.

LaNorris Sellers made the most of his eight completions as five went for touchdowns. He found Juan Fargas, Shilow, Rodney Lesane and Johnson twice in the first half as South built a 55-6 advantage at the break.

NOV. 9

South Florence 50 Bluffton 0

FLORENCE – This game was moved to Wednesday because of weather concerns. No matter.

Dirrick Goodman returned an interception for a TD and the Bruins never looked back. Goodman finished the season with a team-high six interceptions.

LaNorris Sellers passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those went to his brother, Jayden.

NOV. 18

South Florence 52 James Island 21

FLORENCE – This was the Bruins’ final game at home, and they made it a memorable one. They set the record for best start to a season as this was South’s 13th win. They were 12-0 in 2013 before losing in the playoffs.

LaNorris Sellers attempted five passes during the first quarter, and four of them went for touchdowns.

And three of those touchdown passes for the game went to Jayden Sellers.

NOV. 25

South Florence 43 A.C. Flora 27

COLUMBIA – The Bruins pulled away in the second half to win the program’s first lower-state championship. And Marlowe’s players gave him the first of what would be two postgame ice baths in two weeks.

The Bruins’ fans packed the visitor’s side.

Meanwhile, Sellers rushed for more than 200 yards and passed for more than 100. All the while, he accounted for five touchdowns to help set up the following week’s state championship game against Northwestern.