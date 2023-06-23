SUMMER BASEBALL
Sandlapper
Competitive League
Trinity 9
Kingstree 6
WP: JW Arthur (5 1/3IP, 9H, 3R, 3ER, 3K, 2BB). LP: Greyson Moore (3 2/3IP, 7H, 8R, 4ER, 3K, 2BB).
LEADING HITTERS: K: Bryce Blackburn 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Landon Strong 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Wyatt Floyd 3-4, HR, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI. T: Grayson Benehaley 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Boogie Knotts 2-2, 2 RBI; Pierce Evans 2-4, 1 RBI; JW Arthur 1-3, 1 RBI.
AMERICAN LEGION
Sumter 4
Manning Santee 3
WP: Davis (4IP, 6H, 1R, 0ER, 0K, 1BB). LP: Cameron Baker (1/3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB).
LEADING HITTERS: MS: Henry Swicord 3-5, 2B; Bandt Reynolds 4-5; Joe Wilson III 2-4.