Summer specialty camps at the Florence YMCA

Rookie Camp

This multi-sports camp allows campers ages 4 to 6 years old to explore basketball, soccer, and baseball in a fun and safe YMCA environment!

Camp is June 13-16 from 9-10:15 a.m. in the Y gym. Cost is $30 Members/$40 Participants.

Art Camp

Kids ages 5-9 will have fun discovering their inner artist and express their creativity through tie dye painting, nature stamping and other fun crafts!

Camp is June 20-23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost is $40 Members/$60/Participants.

Basketball Camp

This camp will help players ages 7-14 develop skills through individual and group drills. Each participant will leave the camp with a better understanding of the fundamentals and basics of the game and realize the work ethic it takes to become a better player. Run by Aric Samuel.

Camp is June 27-30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Y gym. Cost is $65 Members/$85 Participants.

Soccer Camp

Soccer Camp is designed to improve skills while having fun. Games and drills keep players engaged and energized, while improving the fundamentals required for the game.

Camp will be led by South Florence High School coaches and players who will reinforce the importance of sportsmanship and fair play throughout the week.

Camp is July 11-14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on the Y fields. Cost is $65 Members/$85 Participants.

Team Beta Fish

Kids ages 6-13 who swim well will learn basic synchronized swimming skills and perform a routine at the end of the week.

Camp is July 25-28 from 3-4:15 p.m. Cost is $30 Members/$50 Participants.

For more information, contact the Florence Family YMCA at (843) 665-1234.