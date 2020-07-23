SUMTER, S.C. — Timothy Gotshall pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out two to lead Sumter to a 15-0 win over Florence Green in S.C. American League junior baseball action.
Florence Green's only base runner came on a walk to Josh Williams in the top of the fourth inning.
FG 000 0 — 0 0 2
S 631 5 — 15 9 0
WP — Timothy Gotshall (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K). LP — Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, K).
RECORDS: FG 6-4.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Florence Blue at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.