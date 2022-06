SUMTER, S.C. − Sumter P-15's starter Austin Trapp tossed a complete-game 1-hitter Thursday night at Riley Park to hand Florence Post 1 its first loss of the season, 2-0.

Florence dropped to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in League play with a game at Manning-Santee slated for Friday evening.

The lone bright spot for Florence came on the mound as Aydin Palmer and Trey Bright combined for no earned runs in six innings pitched.