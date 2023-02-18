FLORENCE, S.C. - Freshman shortstop Madalyn White drilled a walk-off RBI-single to left center with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifting Francis Marion's softball team to a 2-1 win over ninth-ranked Adelphi on Sunday.

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil led the Patriots at the plate with a 3-for-3 day, while sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai went 2 for 3 and scored the winning run.

After falling behind 1-0, FMU answered in the bottom of the frame when senior left fielder Danielle Karacson launched her third home run of the season, a two-out solo shot over the left-center fence.

In the seventh, Bellai led off with a single that fell in front of the Shreter. She moved to second on a ground out and came home with the winning run as White lined her walk-off single to left center.

FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling improved her record to 6-0 as she allowed only three hits, the one run, and no walks while striking out three.

FMU 5

No. 17 Kutztown 4

FLORENCE -- After the Patriots fell behind 3-0, Madalyn White hit an RBI double. That was followed by Megan Matsil's run-scoring single that narrowed the deficit to one.

In the fifth, a two-run double by Katie Smith gave FMU a 5-4 advantage. Winning pitcher Rachel Davis went the distance and struck out six.

BASEBALL

FMU 12

Chowan 2

FLORENCE -- The Patriots led 7-0 after the second inning and went on to complete the weekend sweep.

Later in the eighth, Caleb Oakley hit an RBI double, followed by a run-scoring single from Peyton Starkey to make it 12-1.

Winning pitcher Chas DeBruhl struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

MEN'S TENNIS

Augusta 5

FMU 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The doubles team of Liam Day/Leonel Gonzalez won, as did Day in a three-set singles match.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Augusta 5

FMU 2

AUGUSTA -- The doubles team of Gabriel Karatantcheva and Kim Venghaus won, as did Karatantcheva in singles.

LATE SATURDAY

BASEBALL

GAME 2

FMU 11

Chowan 1

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Chowan, winning pitcher Robbie Jordan, of Florence, struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings during Francis Marion's 11-1 win. At the plate, Will Hardee's Saturday domination continued in Game 2 of the Patriots' doubleheader when he hit a two-run single in the third.

The Patriots then scored five in the fourth.

In the sixth, a two-run double by Kollin Crepeau increased the Patriots' lead to 11-0.

FDTC 5

Harford 4

FLORENCE -- In a rematch of last season's NJCAA district final, the Stingers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to take the lead in the fourth.

Rio Foster hit a two-run double, and Will Dorrell added a two-run homer.

Winning pitcher Davin Miller-Madden went 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

FDTC 6

SE-Whiteville 2

FLORENCE -- Dylan Johnson hit a two-run homer in the first to put FDTC on top for good.

Dorrell added a two-run single in the sixth to give the Stingers a 6-1 lead.

Winning pitcher Spencer Hamblen went the distance.

Coker 7

Newberry 3

NEWBERRY -- The Cobras scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull away.

Nick Leonard went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Adam Wilkerson went 3 for 4.

Winning pitcher Jacob Hardy struck out five batters in six innings.

Shepherd 18

Coker 1

NEWBERRY -- Johnsonville's Kody Hanna hit an RBI single for the Cobras.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Coker 81

Mars Hill 54

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras improved to 10-14 with the win.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 10

Converse 9

SPARTANBURG -- Coker's Hailey Morgan scored four goals, and Abby Gross added two.

Zoe Cotheran recorded 11 saves for the Cobras.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Coker 76

Mars Hill 54

HARTSVILLE -- Coker's Tate Mulkey came off the bench and scored 15 points. Teammate Jordan Jones added 10 points, four rebounds and six assists.

N. Greenville 88

FMU 73

FLORENCE -- The Patriots' Bryce Beamer finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Alex Cox had 12 points, followed by Tionne Rollins with 10.

MEN'S LACROSSE

N. Greenville 13

Coker 12

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras lost in overtime.

Cal Gibson, Will Habel and Ryan Forehand scored two goals each for the Cobras. Goalkeeper Ethan Hofert had 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

FMU 14

Kutztown 4

FLORENCE -- Danielle Karacson's two-run double started a six-run first. Karacson added a two-run double in the third, and Lauren Smallwood hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

And by game's end, Megan Matsil hit a three-run double. Winning pitcher Jenna Walling struck out five in five innings pitched.

Adelphi 2

FMU 1

FLORENCE -- Karacson's homer accounted for the Patriots' lone run.

Coker 11-4

N. Greenville 10-6

GREENVILLE -- In Game 1, Carter Freeman hit a three-run homer to left, and Cameron Jackson hit a two-run single. Jackson hit another two-run single in the sixth, and Delaney Eaves hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Winning pitcher Jenae Fedewa was the winning pitcher, and Tibby Hessian earned the save.

In Game 2, the Crusaders rallied from a 3-0 deficit.