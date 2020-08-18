Swing change has Trinity's Zeigler heating up again

Zeigler said the 71st Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship at Florence Country Club was where he really started to feel confident in not only the new swing but his overall game.

The hometown favorite nearly pulled off the victory. He shot a 63 to lead the field after day one and was only a stroke back heading into the final round of play.

He got off to a hot start again, but eventually wound up tied with William Jennings after 18 holes. Jennings captured the title on the second playoff hole.

“First round in the 60s in the summer,” Zeigler said. “To shoot three rounds at par or better was good and really helped in terms of confidence. I feel like previously I would kind of get into deep holes and have really high highs with my game. I’m trying to make it more where I’ve got just steady confidence throughout the day and that really, really helps.”

Zeigler had another top-3 finish at the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea and is currently on a small break before heading up to Morganton, North Carolina, to compete in the Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational on Aug. 29-30.

His season probably will slow down after that until October as Zeigler returns to school this week.

“With how the summer started, I’m trying to take the positives away from a couple second-place finishes,” he said. “My game is a step away from not only winning these tournaments, but winning them by a significant margin. So I feel like if I keep working on the right things I can stay in and maybe get a win here or there or even win a big tournament coming up with the fall and winter schedule.”

