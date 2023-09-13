DILLON, S.C. – Anyone watching last Friday’s game at Dillon Memorial Stadium might have noticed No. 2 in white for Hartsville.

If nothing else, they certainly heard his name as Da’Marion Coe was all over the field for the Red Foxes during their 51-34 victory over the Wildcats.

Coe, a junior, has been the leading tackler for the revamped Hartsville defense this season and he was again Friday night – finishing with 18 combined tackles and a pass breakup.

Oh and two kickoff returns for 29 yards – just for good measure.

It’s been that kind of across-the-board production that has helped the Red Foxes (4-0) get off to an undefeated start this season with a big matchup against Irmo (3-0) set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kelleytown.

Hartsville is ranked second in 4A in the latest poll with the Yellow Jackets ranked sixth.

For his part, Coe is simply looking to have the same type of impact he did last week against Dillon.

“The big goal was to give my team my all, no matter if I’m tired or not,” Coe said after the big victory. “I know they’ve got my back, so I’ve got their back.”

Coe isn’t the biggest player on the field, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he attacks every down, Red Fox coach Jeff Calabrese said.

“(He’s) a phenomenal football player,” Calabrese said. “…Everything he does, he does with great heart and energy. He’s probably only 5-foot-9 (and) 170 pounds, but he plays much bigger than that, and we’re really blessed to be able to coach him.”

Coe has also been adaptable – making the switch from cornerback to safety this season and becoming a lot more involved with the team’s run defense.

“I read the quarterback,” Coe said of his approach. “If the ball is up, I know it’s a pass and if the ball’s down I know it’s a run. I’m more comfortable (in the system) than I was the last year and the year before that.

“I feel like this is my year to show everybody what I can do.”

The transition has seemingly gone well as Coe is the Red Foxes’ top tackler with 49 total and 35 solo. He also has two passes defended and one tackle for a loss.

“It’s a lot more run-action for him,” Calabrese said of the position switch. “It really kind of fits him as an athlete. (He’s) able to be in coverage, able to play in the box and run and do some different things for us.

“Kind of a wild card if you will – a guy that can play both linebacker (and) DB.”

Calabrese has also been impressed with the leadership role Coe has taken.

“He does a phenomenal job of using his voice in the right way,” the HHS coach said. “Encouraging his teammates, but challenging his teammates. He’s really taken that role on and he’s only a junior. Just to see him work with his teammates and really kind of elevate them has been fun to watch.”