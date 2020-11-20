T.J., Matthew Joye look to end unique season on a high note (copy)

LAKE CITY, S.C. – For as long as T.J. Joye has roamed the sideline at The Carolina Academy, Matthew Joye has been there nearly every step of the way.
“It’s been a long ride,” the younger Joye said. “I’ve always been there. When I was little, I was the ball boy. My older brother (Carter) played with him, too, and he never made it past the second round (of the playoffs).
“So this is pretty special.”
Saturday's SCISA 2A state championship game against Hilton Head Christian Academy at Charleston Southern University will actually mark the end of two Joye careers with coach Joye preparing to become Florence County Sheriff and Matthew graduating.
It would obviously mean a lot to both to be able to walk away as champions – especially with how an early season position switch wound up turning “father and son” into “coach and starting quarterback” this season.
With returning QB Cade Castles sidelined because of a knee injury to start the year, the Bobcats needed someone to step in behind center.
“I let my offensive coordinator handle that,” coach Joye said. “Cade was out three or four weeks and missed camp and we put (Matthew) there and Stuart (Miles) felt comfortable with him there.”
The Bobcats’ offense has seemingly grown more and more comfortable with Matthew in there as well. He ranks second on the team with 804 yards rushing and has accounted for a team-high 39 first downs. He has also thrown for 403 yards and has a combined 14 touchdowns to his credit.
“It’s a big role for me,” Matthew said. “I just kind of fell into the role after Cade got hurt and tried to do the best I could with it. I starting liking it and I’ve got a good bond with coach Stuart.”
For the most part, coach Joye remains in the background when it comes to Matthew and the offense. But that’s not the case on defense, where he serves as coordinator, and the elder Joye fully admitted he’s likely harder on his son than the rest of the team.
“I’m harder on my own,” he said. “I expect more out of him, but he does his job or he wouldn’t be in there. He’s a go-getter and he’s very competitive. I think he’s proven himself. He’s matured a lot – gotten a little stronger and little faster and a little bigger.
“…I tell people you can’t measure heart.”
Matthew doesn’t bristle under the increased expectations either. In fact, he welcomes them.
“He doesn’t give me any slack, and I like it,” he said. “I like that he pushes me to do better when he gets on me. It’s kind of always been that way on the football field.”
And it’s going to be that way Saturday. The Bobcats and Eagles kick off at noon and the two Joyes will be on the sideline for perhaps the last time.
“It’s going to be emotional,” Matthew said. “I’m going to miss it.”
