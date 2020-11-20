T.J., Matthew Joye look to end unique season on a high note (copy)

The Bobcats’ offense has seemingly grown more and more comfortable with Matthew in there as well. He ranks second on the team with 804 yards rushing and has accounted for a team-high 39 first downs. He has also thrown for 403 yards and has a combined 14 touchdowns to his credit.

“It’s a big role for me,” Matthew said. “I just kind of fell into the role after Cade got hurt and tried to do the best I could with it. I starting liking it and I’ve got a good bond with coach Stuart.”

For the most part, coach Joye remains in the background when it comes to Matthew and the offense. But that’s not the case on defense, where he serves as coordinator, and the elder Joye fully admitted he’s likely harder on his son than the rest of the team.

“I’m harder on my own,” he said. “I expect more out of him, but he does his job or he wouldn’t be in there. He’s a go-getter and he’s very competitive. I think he’s proven himself. He’s matured a lot – gotten a little stronger and little faster and a little bigger.

“…I tell people you can’t measure heart.”

Matthew doesn’t bristle under the increased expectations either. In fact, he welcomes them.