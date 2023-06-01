FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tanner Hall's summer goal is quite simple.

"Just trying to throw more strikes," the College of Charleston signee said.

For Florence Post 1, he certainly threw a lot of strikes, and they added up to 14 strikeouts on 95 pitches during his team's 2-0 win Thursday over Pee Dee at American Legion Field.

After Pee Dee made its biggest threat to score with runners on second and third along with two outs in the fifth, Hall struck Mykel Croker out looking.

Again, Hall made it sound simple.

"With two outs, we had a lead so I was just trying to throw strikes," said Hall, who also finished with a one-hitter.

Post 1's offense, meanwhile, scored one run in the first and the other in the third -- both times with two outs before anyone reached base.

Brody Cook was hit by a pitch in the first, followed by Shemar Simes' single. Cook then scored on a single by Zack Hunt. In the third, after Hall struck Pee Dee out in order in the top half, Cook started things again -- this time, with a walk. Cook stole second before scoring on Simes' single to left.

That accounted for two of Post 1's three hits. Suffice to say, Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart was not happy about that and is already looking to Friday's game on Pee Dee's field at Florence Christian School.

"We've got to change some things tomorrow and see what clicks," he said.

But Urquhart was ecstatic about Hall's performance.

"That was a great performance, and we're thankful. Our offense didn't have it going tonight," Urquhart said. "Tanner picked us up on the mound. That's the best I've seen him all year; that's his best performance of 2023."

Urquhart is able to say that because he is also an assistant for the Trinity Collegiate program Hall pitched for.

"The biggest thing was he kept his pitch count down," Urquhart said. "He was able to get the complete game out of it. We thought about making a change; we had a couple of guys loose. But that was his game to win. So, we left him in there and he deserved that."

Before Hall escaped that fifth-inning jam, there were two outs before Pee Dee made a charge starting with Hunter Matthews' bloop single to center. After Austin Howard walked, the two advanced on a wild pitch.

But Hall regrouped and recorded the strikeout.

In the top of the sixth, Jackson McGregor reached on an error. With two outs, he attempted to steal second on Post 1 catcher Tucker Bass' throw to shortstop Collin Minshew. But after the umpire initially attempted to signal McGregor was safe, he then ruled him out.

Post 1 alumnus Josh Guthrie (1996-98), coach of Pee Dee, was happy with his team's effort.

"Coming into this game, if I could have said we could hold them to two runs and give us a shot, I would be more than ecstatic against Post 1 and some of the talent they've got over there," Guthrie said. "We did our part; we had a couple of runners on. One call kind of went the wrong way that probably could have kept us in the inning a little bit longer.

"But in general, when you get runners on base and get them in scoring position, you've got to execute."

Despite the loss, Pee Dee's Pierson Gray struck out five batters in his six innings.