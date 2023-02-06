FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the fifth time this season and the second week in a row, Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, this time for the period of Jan. 30-Feb. 5. FMU sophomore center Jonah Pierce has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for the same period.

Taylor, a 5-11 native of Blythewood, S.C., averaged 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in two wins last week as the Patriots ran their winning streak to 13 games – the fifth longest in length in program history. She connected on 48.0 percent of her field goal attempts, including 3-for-6 from behind the three-point arc, and was 11-of-14 from the foul line. During the week, she became the 30th Patriot to reach 1000 career points, and now has 1,034. She also recorded three blocks and two steals, while playing 74 of 80 minutes.

On Wednesday of last week, she tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds in a road win at Chowan University, and on Saturday registered 22 points and 10 rebounds in come-from-behind road win at 20th-ranked Belmont Abbey College.

Taylor shares the top scoring honors in the conference (17.4 ppg) and is ranked third in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and field goal percentage (45.7%), eighth in minutes played (32.9 mpg), 15th in three-pointers made per contest (1.3), 16th in free throw percentage (71.0%), and 22nd in blocked shots per game (0.4 apg).

She was a second-team All-Conference and All-Region selection last season.

The 15-6 Patriots will play at North Greenville University on Tuesday at 5 p.m., before returning home to entertain Emmanuel College on Saturday at 2 p.m. FMU is ranked seventh in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll.

Pierce, a 6-8 native of Sanford, Fla., averaged 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in two contests last week, while handing out four assists and blocking two shots.

Among the conference leaders, Pierce ranks first in rebounding (10.4 rpg), second in field goal accuracy (63.5%), fifth in blocked shots per game (1.4), and seventh in scoring (15.7 ppg).

This is the second time this season and fourth time in his career, Pierce has earned the weekly defensive award.

Francis Marion (13-8, 10-5) is fifth in the conference standings and listed among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll. Like the women, the FMU men will play at North Greenville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will host Emmanuel on Saturday at 4 p.m.

LATE SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

FMU 19-5

Augusta 11-4

FLORENCE -- Fifth-year senior outfielder Danielle Karacson laced a two-out run-scoring double down the left field line in Game 2 to snap a tie game.

Also in Game 2, Jenna Walling (2-0) set the Jaguars down in order in the seventh inning to finish off her first career complete game.

Augusta (2-2) scored twice in the top of the first inning, but FMU answered with a run of its own on a sacrifice fly by senior designated hitter Taylor Watford. The Patriots took a 3-2 lead in the second when junior right fielder Katie Smith stroked an RBI single and then later stole home.

The advantage stood until the Jaguars scored twice in the fifth to go up 4-3. An RBI double by senior second baseman Megan Matsil knotted the contest in the bottom of fifth setting the stage for Karacson's heroics. That double was the 46th of Karacson's career leaving her one shy of the Patriot all-time record.

In Sunday's opener, Cuthbertson led the way with three hits, three runs scored, and five runs batted in. Karacson had two hits, both doubles, two runs scored, and three driven in, while senior first baseman Savana Rosson collected a two-run homer, an RBI-double, and a bases-loaded walk.

The Patriots batted around twice in their four innings at the plate and scored in all four frames.

FMU senior right-hander Rachel Davis (2-0) won her second straight start.