Taylor hits milestone, FMU women win 6th straight

FLORENCE, S.C. – Although she might not have looked like it outwardly, Lauryn Taylor was “super-excited” following Saturday’s 75-41 win over Erskine.

The victory was the most important thing of course – Francis Marion’s sixth in a row – but the junior center from Blythewood also celebrated a career milestone.

In the first half against the Flying Fleet, Taylor pulled down her 500th career rebound for the Patriots (8-6, 6-2) as they continued to climb the Conference Carolinas standings after beginning the day in third place.

“I love to rebound, that’s what I’ve always done (in) high school and here,” she said. “I’ve started to learn that rebounding’s very important – just as good as scoring. So doing my part, I’m glad it’s showing up in the record books now having 500 and I’m just proud to be here and do that.”

Taylor nearly capped her special day with another double-double, but wound up one rebound short after posting 17 points and nine boards. It ended a streak of three straight games with a double-double, but regardless her impact was evident both in Saturday’s game and for the program as a whole, coach Jeri Porter said.

“When she walked in the door a couple years ago, we knew we had gotten a steal,” Porter said. “And obviously as she’s gotten better and better and gotten more and more comfortable in our system; more and more comfortable with the people around her, she just continues to kind of add layers to her game.

“The scoring is huge for us, but there have been games where this kid’s come off the floor with 20-plus rebounds.”

Taylor was one of four Patriots in double figures as FMU continued to lead the conference in scoring. Jasmine Stanley had 17 points as well followed by Trinity Adams with 12 and Kiana Lee with 11. Stanley did finish with a double-double as she pulled down 11 rebounds.

“We’re a basketball team where we feel like we can score,” Porter said. “We’re still sitting at the top of the league in scoring, but our focus this year honestly has been on defense. We felt like we were a team last year that could score 80 but we were going to give up 70.

“So the conversation we started having was what if we could still score that same 70, 75, 80, but we’re holding teams to 60 or below?”

FMU has done that six times now, including five times during this winning streak.

It also helps to get off to the kind of start the Patriots did. FMU began on a 12-0 run and led by double digits for most of the afternoon.

The lead was 24-4 at the end of the first period and 40-17 at halftime.

“It feels good to see everybody contributing in the game, whether it’s scoring, assists or rebounds,” Taylor said. “But it feels good to play like a team and then play team defense at the same time where we’re not allowing the other team to score − it feels so much better.”

The lopsided score was also helped by what Porter said was likely the best 3-point shooting game of the season by her squad. FMU shot 61.5% from beyond the arc (8 for 13), with Lee and Janiyah Hagood going a combined 5 for 5.

Erskine (4-9, 2-7) was led by Shanece Mitchell and Ianna Odulaja, who finished with 11 points each. Joining them in double figures was former South Florence High standout Albany Wilson, who posted 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds in her return to Florence.

The Patriots are set to begin a tough three-game conference stretch Monday. FMU travels to Southern Wesleyan before facing Mount Olive on the road Wednesday. The week ends with a key matchup against UNC Pembroke on Saturday at home.