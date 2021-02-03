 Skip to main content
Taylor shines in debut as FMU women return to the court
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Taylor shines in debut as FMU women return to the court

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University freshman Lauryn Taylor posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in her collegiate debut, but a late Patriot rally fell short in a 60-51 road loss to Augusta University on Wednesday in women’s basketball action.

FMU (0-5, 0-4) was playing its first game in 22 days due to COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots will now play three consecutive home games starting with a 3 p.m. tip-off against Clayton State University on Saturday.

Taylor, a product of Spring Valley High School, also pilfered a team-high four steals. Freshman guard Aniyah Oliver led Francis Marion with a career-high equaling 13 points. Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore added nine points and sophomore 6-foot-1 forward Jasmine Stanley tallied seven points and six rebounds.

Zairya West paced the Jaguars (2-3, 1-0) with 18 points, while Keira Howard scored 14.

After falling behind 4-0 to open the game, FMU went on a 15-6 run to lead 15-10 after an Abigail Bullock three-pointer. A lay-in by Mechella Davis in the final minute of the first quarter snapped a 17-17 deadlock and gave Augusta a 19-17 lead.

A 5-0 spurt by the Patriots – capped by a jump shot by senior guard Taylor Simmons – put FMU back ahead 22-21 with 7:18 left in the second period. After the Jaguars retook the lead, a three-pointer by Oliver brought Francis Marion to within 28-27 with 3:59 on the clock. However, Augusta closed the half with an 8-1 run to own a 36-28 advantage at intermission.

A third-quarter triple by Gilmore kept FMU within eight points at 42-34, but Augusta scored the next six points and were never seriously threatened after that point.

A 12-1 Patriot run in the final minutes got the margin back under double figures.

Francis Marion shot 31.1 percent from the floor and connected on 7-of-10 free throws, while Augusta shot 47.1 percent from the field and made 11-of-19 charity tosses.

Taylor

