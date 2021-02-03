Taylor shines in debut as FMU women return to the court

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University freshman Lauryn Taylor posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in her collegiate debut, but a late Patriot rally fell short in a 60-51 road loss to Augusta University on Wednesday in women’s basketball action.

FMU (0-5, 0-4) was playing its first game in 22 days due to COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots will now play three consecutive home games starting with a 3 p.m. tip-off against Clayton State University on Saturday.

Taylor, a product of Spring Valley High School, also pilfered a team-high four steals. Freshman guard Aniyah Oliver led Francis Marion with a career-high equaling 13 points. Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore added nine points and sophomore 6-foot-1 forward Jasmine Stanley tallied seven points and six rebounds.

Zairya West paced the Jaguars (2-3, 1-0) with 18 points, while Keira Howard scored 14.

After falling behind 4-0 to open the game, FMU went on a 15-6 run to lead 15-10 after an Abigail Bullock three-pointer. A lay-in by Mechella Davis in the final minute of the first quarter snapped a 17-17 deadlock and gave Augusta a 19-17 lead.