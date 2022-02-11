Taylor's historic night, big 3Q run power FMU past North Greenville

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was as if Lauryn Taylor could somehow sense her squad was going to need something special Friday, Jeri Porter said.

“It’s almost like LT knew we were going to need an extra push from her,” the Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach said of her sophomore center.

But even Porter couldn’t have predicted Taylor was going to make a little Patriots history in an 82-66 Conference Carolinas victory over North Greenville University as FMU snapped a two-game losing streak.

Taylor finished with a game-high and career-high 29 points, but also pulled down an incredible 23 rebounds – the most by an FMU player since Kisha Conway had 26 against Augusta University on Feb. 22, 1996.

“That’s an honor…I didn’t know until you just said that,” Taylor said. “That’s cool, like it’s really cool. I can’t say anything but thanks to my coaches. I’ve been talking to my coaches about how I feel like I haven’t been performing well.

“And they’ve been coming at me trying to get me to be better than what I was the last game.”