Taylor's historic night, big 3Q run power FMU past North Greenville

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was as if Lauryn Taylor could somehow sense her squad was going to need something special Friday, Jeri Porter said.
“It’s almost like LT knew we were going to need an extra push from her,” the Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach said of her sophomore center.
But even Porter couldn’t have predicted Taylor was going to make a little Patriots history in an 82-66 Conference Carolinas victory over North Greenville University as FMU snapped a two-game losing streak.
Taylor finished with a game-high and career-high 29 points, but also pulled down an incredible 23 rebounds – the most by an FMU player since Kisha Conway had 26 against Augusta University on Feb. 22, 1996.
“That’s an honor…I didn’t know until you just said that,” Taylor said. “That’s cool, like it’s really cool. I can’t say anything but thanks to my coaches. I’ve been talking to my coaches about how I feel like I haven’t been performing well.
“And they’ve been coming at me trying to get me to be better than what I was the last game.”
Bolstered by Taylor’s efforts and a key 18-0 run in the third quarter, FMU improved to 12-9 overall and 11-8 in conference play while turning what had been a weakness in its previous game into a strength.
After being outrebounded 66-40 in a two-point loss to Chowan, the Patriots flipped the script on the glass against the Crusaders by outrebounding them 46-26.
Taylor was the catalyst as she finished with 12 offensive rebounds and 11 defensive. The feat was even more impressive considering her post partner, Zaria Woods, was ruled out just before the game started and didn’t leave FMU much time to adjust.
“With Zaria out of the lineup, she kind of becomes our go-to, back-to-the-basket post player,” Porter said of Taylor. “Our offense is really centered around paint touches – we want to work inside out.”
Taylor was featured early and often on offense as she scored eight points in the opening period to help FMU quickly gain a 24-7 advantage after the opening stanza.
“I feel like my teammates do a good job finding me when they know I’m hot,” Taylor said. “We do a good job of finding anybody when they’re hot.
“…My teammates were looking for me – passing the ball, sharing the ball (and) doing everything they could to make sure we scored and played defense at the same time.”
But the Crusaders didn’t fold after the rough start, and a familiar face to the Pee Dee helped spark a huge turnaround for North Greenville.
Former Dillon High standout Jykya Bell, a sophomore at NGU this season, scored seven of her team-high 15 points during a 26-10 run that saw the Crusaders pull to within 34-33 at the half despite trailing by 17 entering the frame.
NGU actually led by three when FMU pulled of its biggest run of the night on an 18-0 spurt that helped the Patriots regain a double-digit lead heading into the final quarter.
“We knew they were going to make a run at some point,” Porter said. “And I just felt like when we turned the ball over a few times, it allowed them to get out in transition – it shifted the momentum. We didn’t do as good a job, particularly in the second quarter, defending as we needed to.”
NGU never got any closer than within six the rest of the way, as hot three-point shooting to close out the game helped carry FMU to the win. The Patriots went 4 for 6 from downtown over the final 10 minutes.
Kiana Lee added a career-high 20 points for Francis Marion, who shot 44.8% from the floor for the game.