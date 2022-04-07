TCS girls' basketball coach Snead accepts job in Virginia

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School girls' basketball coach Cornelius Snead has accepted a position to coach and be athletic director at St. Margaret's School in Virginia, the school announced Thursday.

Snead spent two seasons with the Titans and guided them to an 11-6 record his first year and a 25-5 mark this past season as TCS advanced to the SCISA 3A semifinals.

"I have been very fortunate to coach very talented players and know they will continue to excel," Snead said in a statement. "I am excited about the opportunity to work as an athletic director while still coaching and I am thankful for all the opportunities I had at Trinity."

Snead has had previous coaching stops in Virginia. He was an assistant at Notre Dame Academy in 2007-08 for a team that wound up being ranked No. 1 in the country.

He also spent two seasons coaching that same program, now Middleburg Academy, which included a state runner-up finish.

He has a career record of 180-120.

"Snead has been a great coach for us and we wish him all the best at St. Magaret's," Titans Athletic Director Jared Amell said in a statement.