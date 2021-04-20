Team of Lowe’s Tow Bars, The Dairy Bar wins DDRA annual tournament

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The team of Lowe’s Tow Bars and The Dairy Bar earned the top spot in the DDRA Annual Golf Tournament held on April 14 at Darlington Country Club.

The winning team included Lawrence Lowe of Lowes Tow Bars, Steve Irick of Darlington Packing, John Gregg, and Charlie Weatherford of The Dairy Bar.

Coming in second was the Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority team of Frank Hough, Elbert Warren, James Linton and Tyrone Lynn.

There was a third-place tie between Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority and Darlington County Economic Development Partnership and the two teams were forced into a putt-off contest.

After several putts, Lewis Brown, County economic development director, made the winning putt. The Partnership team included Brown, Don Bockoven with Fiber Industries, John Ramsey with Darlington Veneer, and John Sweeney with NESA.

Other prizes included Closest to the Pin on Hole 4 by Wayne Howle of Janney Investments, Closest to the Pin on Hole 9 by Frank Hodges of Prudential Insurance, Closest to the Pin on Hole 11 by Walter Berry of Dedicated Community Bank, Closest to the Pin on Hole 14 by Adam Evans of the Law Office of Beth York, and Longest Drive on Hole 16 by McClure Thomas of Carolina Bank No. 2.

John Gregg of Lowe’s Tow Bar also took home more than $200 cash from the 50-50 drawing and Charlie Weatherford took home the Michelob Ultra golf bag donated by Crown Beverages.