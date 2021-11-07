Ten Coker wrestlers place at 40th Annual Pembroke Classic

PEMBROKE, N.C. - Ten Coker University wrestlers placed within their respective weight classes at the 40th annual Pembroke Classic on Sunday (Nov. 7).
Corey Gallivan placed second at 125 pounds for the Cobras, starting his day with a win by fall over UNC Pembroke's Cameron Greene in 2:15. Gallivan then collected his second consecutive win by fall in 4:43 over Austin Ross of Lander, before falling to No. 2 Nicholas Daggett in the finals by major decision.
Stephen Spitko would finish fourth at 125 pounds for Coker, rallying after dropping his opening match to Isham Peace of Lander 4-2 in sudden victory. Spitko then defeated Greene by tech fall 16-0, before picking up an 8-0 major decision over Mount Olive's Lens Mathurin. Spitko would earn a rematch with Peace in the third place match, falling by decision.
Hunter Ross would place second at 133 pounds for the Cobras, blanking Jalen Villalobos 16-0 by tech fall in his opening match. Ross then shut out Mount Olive's Isaiah Olive by major decision 8-0, before pinning Nyshaad Hannon of Allen in 4:12. Ross then faced off with teammate Ruben Calderon in the finals, with Calderon winning 6-4 in sudden victory.
Calderon would open his day with an 18-1 tech fall over Mount Olive's Jeremy Mahoney, before defeating Jayquon McEntyre by decision 7-3. Calderon would pick up a 12-4 major decision win over Wheeling's Julius Hobbs, before defeating Ross in the finals.
Omar Armengol placed second at 149 pounds for Coker, starting his day with a 12-4 major decision over UNC Pembroke's Shane Chavis. He would follow with a 21-4 tech fall over Mount Olive's Ridge Kidder, before picking up a 5-2 decision over Dylan Layton to reach the finals. Armengol then fell in the finals match to Zeth Brower of Lander by decision 6-2.
P.J. Wunderlich would take home the title at 157 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall over Mount Olive's Tyler Vinson in 1:40. Wunderlich would pick up his second consecutive pin over Brennon Reid of Wheeling in 6:11, before defeating Mount Olive's Jake Nicolosi by decision 11-7. Wunderlich would old off UNC Pembroke's William Lowery by decision 3-2 for the title.
Corey Christie would place second at 165 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall over Devin McCorkle of Mount Olive in 2:22. Christie then defeated Calan Staub by decision 8-1, before dropping the finals match to Gage Bernall of Lander by decision 6-3.
Alex Miller placed fifth at 174 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall in 4:20 over Tkaii Gaither of UNC Pembroke. After dropping a decision in the quarterfinal, Miller responded with back-to-back wins by decision over Allen's Terrence Mills (5-2) and St. Andrews's Ty'quez Stuckey (6-5). Miller then fell by major decision, before taking fifth place by forfeit.
William Frazier posted a fourth place finish at 184 pounds, rebounding after dropping his first match of the day. Frazier defeated Wheeling's Mason Kuneff by decision 6-5, before pinning Allen's Malik Green in 48 seconds. Frazier then picked up a 3-0 win by decision over Mount Olive's Isaiah Manning, before falling in the third place match.
Hamilton Cooper would place third at 285 pounds, rebounding after dropping his first match of the day. Cooper picked up a 5-1 decision win over Lander's Graysen Lanthem, before pinning Mount Olive's Jaylin McClammy in 5:31. Cooper would clinch third place with a tie-breaker victor over UNC Pembroke's Chad Metikosh.
Brandon Dasen picked up a 9-2 win by decision over McEntyre at 133 pounds, while Zaid Miller also earned an 11-4 win by decision over UNC Pembroke's Noah Locklear at 141 pounds. Bryan Jones also picked up a 9-0 major decision over Allen's Moise Toussaint and a 5-1 decision over Wheeling's Austin Mele at 157 pounds.
The Cobras return to action Thursday night for the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opener against Limestone. The action begins at 6 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video available at www.cokercobras.com.