Ten Coker wrestlers place at 40th Annual Pembroke Classic

Omar Armengol placed second at 149 pounds for Coker, starting his day with a 12-4 major decision over UNC Pembroke's Shane Chavis. He would follow with a 21-4 tech fall over Mount Olive's Ridge Kidder, before picking up a 5-2 decision over Dylan Layton to reach the finals. Armengol then fell in the finals match to Zeth Brower of Lander by decision 6-2.

P.J. Wunderlich would take home the title at 157 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall over Mount Olive's Tyler Vinson in 1:40. Wunderlich would pick up his second consecutive pin over Brennon Reid of Wheeling in 6:11, before defeating Mount Olive's Jake Nicolosi by decision 11-7. Wunderlich would old off UNC Pembroke's William Lowery by decision 3-2 for the title.

Corey Christie would place second at 165 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall over Devin McCorkle of Mount Olive in 2:22. Christie then defeated Calan Staub by decision 8-1, before dropping the finals match to Gage Bernall of Lander by decision 6-3.

Alex Miller placed fifth at 174 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall in 4:20 over Tkaii Gaither of UNC Pembroke. After dropping a decision in the quarterfinal, Miller responded with back-to-back wins by decision over Allen's Terrence Mills (5-2) and St. Andrews's Ty'quez Stuckey (6-5). Miller then fell by major decision, before taking fifth place by forfeit.