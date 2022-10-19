 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story breaking
PREP FOOTBALL

Ten Pee Dee area players chosen for North-South game

  • Updated
  • 0
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL LOGO.jpg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Rosters for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South) were announced Wednesday and the Pee Dee area was well-represented with 10 selections on the South squad.

On offense, wide receivers Elijah Chalmers (Marlboro County), Taeshaun Sellers (Hannah-Pamplico) and Justin Daniels (Manning) were chosen along with running back J’Shawn Anderson (Hartsville), athlete Daquan Burroughs (Johnsonville) and offensive linemen Josh Daniels (West Florence) and KenDell Brown (Wilson).

On defense, linebacker Jaylin Davis (South Florence) was selected along with defensive linemen Anthony Grant (Dillon) and Trenton Richardson (Lee Central).

The game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 10 at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert