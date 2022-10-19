Ten Pee Dee area players chosen for North-South game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Rosters for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South) were announced Wednesday and the Pee Dee area was well-represented with 10 selections on the South squad.
On offense, wide receivers Elijah Chalmers (Marlboro County), Taeshaun Sellers (Hannah-Pamplico) and Justin Daniels (Manning) were chosen along with running back J’Shawn Anderson (Hartsville), athlete Daquan Burroughs (Johnsonville) and offensive linemen Josh Daniels (West Florence) and KenDell Brown (Wilson).
On defense, linebacker Jaylin Davis (South Florence) was selected along with defensive linemen Anthony Grant (Dillon) and Trenton Richardson (Lee Central).
The game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 10 at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
