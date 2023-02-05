FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion lost Friday's season opener after Newberry scored a five-run third. The Patriots won Sunday's home opener against those same Wolves with a six-run fifth and four-run sixth.

That latter surge resulted in a 12-7 win in the Patriots' home opener at Sparrow Stadium. The game was called in the bottom of the eighth because of fog.

FMU's win improved coach Art Inabinet's team to 1-2. Tyler Reynolds hit a two-run double Sunday and finished with three RBI; Zack Summerville was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Tanner Wakefield was 2 for 3 with three RBI.

"We scored 10 runs in two innings. We were wondering for a while if we were going to score any runs this year," Inabinet said. "But we got some consecutive hits and put some things together and scored some runs."

Trailing 3-2 entering the fifth frame, FMU pounced on Newberry's rotation by loading the bases twice (the Wolves twice changed pitchers by inning's end). Naphis Llanos and Blake Falor singled. Then, Will Hardee drew a walk to load the bases with one out.

The Patriots' momentum only grew from there after Wakefield was hit by a pitch to tie the game.

Summerville then hit a two-run single for a 5-3 lead. After Alex Elliott's RBI single to center, the Wolves changed pitchers again.

But to no avail.

With the bases loaded, Reynolds' two-run single to left gave the Patriots an 8-3 advantage. It only grew from there in the sixth after FMU converted a one-out double play to stop a potential Newberry rally with the bases loaded.

The Patriots responded with four more runs. Wakefield hit a two-run single, and Charlie Bussey III added an RBI double to make it 11-3 (Bussey finished Sunday 3 for 3). Then, a Reynolds RBI groundout made it 12-3 during a frame in which three different Newberry pitchers took the mound.

Newberry made a brief charge with three in the seventh and another in the eighth to get within 12-7. But as the Wolves had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, relief pitcher Ben Thornton nixed that with a strikeout.

Then, after Summerville started the bottom of the eighth with a double, the game was called.

Chas DeBruhl was the winning pitcher after striking out three in five innings.