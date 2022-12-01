Tenacious OL looks to keep Johnsonville run game going strong

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – At 195-plus pounds, Johnsonville running back Daquan Burroughs actually checks in as heavier than some of the offensive linemen blocking for him.

But that hasn’t slowed him – or the Golden Flashes’ offense – at all this season as they prepare for Friday’s 1A state championship game against Christ Church.

“We’re not the biggest, but we’re always told that we’re the hardest-fighting linemen that our coaches have ever seen,” senior tackle Gray Blanton said.

As the cliché goes, it’s the size of the fight in the dog a lot of times, and the front line for Johnsonville has grown into one of the key aspects of the team thanks to a tenacious approach every game.

“I had a great compliment from one of my fellow coaches who called me up and said, 'Coach I’ve never seen a bunch that’s played any harder than you guys in Johnsonville,”” Flashes coach Ken Cribb said. “That’s about the biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten as a coach.

“They just play hard and get after it and it means something to them.”

A number of the front five have come up together playing football. Blanton (LT) and Dionte Lewis (RG) are the two seniors along with juniors Payne Alfrod (LG), Taylor Davis (C) and Reid Baxley (TE). Sophomore Bubba Tapia (RT) rounds out the starting mix.

“A bunch of our seniors have been playing football our whole lives together – since rec ball, middle school,” Blanton said. “We’ve grown a lot. We all love each other like brothers.”

Of the group, only Lewis clocks in above 220 pounds at 250, but that hasn’t stopped Johnsonville from producing one of the top rushing offenses in the Pee Dee the last few seasons.

The Flashes are averaging 211 yards on the ground per game and 7.3 yards per carry, led by Burroughs’ 1,781 yards and 23 scores.

But even without the Shrine Bowler toting the ball, JHS has still nearly 1,000 yards split amongst its other backs.

“That’s our thing – the run game,” Blanton said. “…But Daquan is special. He makes things happen that shouldn’t be possible.”

The Flashes will likely need both Burroughs and the o-line to be at their best against the Cavaliers. They’ll face a bigger defensive front and a unit that has more than 50 tackles for a loss and 40 sacks to their credit.

“Christ Church has a good defensive line,” Blanton said. “We just have to make sure we play well and get the run game going and keep (quarterback Malik Shippy) safe.”