Tharp: Labor Day playoff opener at Darlington the 'best of both worlds'

The schedule was revised again for this season. Darlington was given a second race in May for the first time since 2003, and both Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway were dropped altogether – the first time that has happened since 2005.

The added benefit of a second race is obviously a huge boost for Darlington, but the excitement of opening NASCAR’s postseason can’t be underestimated either, track president Kerry Tharp said.

“Anytime you lead the playoffs off with a race that is one of the sport’s majors, (it’s) a real benefit not only to Darlington but I think it’s a very, very exciting way to start the playoffs off. You’re starting at one of the tracks that provide among the most challenging events to the drivers and teams. You’re starting off with that.

“That’d be like starting off your golf playoffs on one of the hardest courses out there.”

Keeping the Southern 500 as the playoff opener – while also not moving it from Labor Day weekend – would continue to be the “best of both worlds” in Tharp’s eyes, he said.

“It’s a win-win for the fans and for the sport,” he added. “… I’ve always said that we love opening up the playoffs, but it really needs to be on Labor Day if we’re going to be in the playoff picture.

“You don’t know how the schedule is going to fall next year, but we would welcome opening up the playoffs again.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.