Race fans coming to the Throwback Weekend May 12-14 at Darlington Raceway will be in for a treat as NASCAR will honor and recognize the sport’s Top 75 Greatest Drivers as part of its 75th Anniversary Celebration.

A blue-ribbon committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and current and former media members will determine the 75 Greatest Drivers. The unranked list will be unveiled this Spring and culminate with an in-person celebration of the esteemed group during the Goodyear 400 race weekend at Darlington. Fans certainly will not want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Darlington will feature many of these legends in Q&A and autograph sessions over the course of the race weekend. Some of these legends will participate in the Throwback Parade, which will take place following the NASCAR Xfinity race on May 13, while some will be part of a fan event in the Fan Midway later that evening.

All three national series will be competing at the track “Too Tough to Tame” and fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.

Track Laps for Charity will also be making its return to The Lady in Black this Saturday continuing a tradition of giving that offers fans a firsthand experience of the same lanes that NASCAR legends made their names. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. fans will be able to take their personal vehicles on the track through Gate 39A to turn laps for only $20 dollars per car. All proceeds will go to Darlington Shares.

Fans can register to participate in Track Laps for Charity at www.nascarfoundation.org. The track had previously scheduled a Yard and Craft Sale for this Saturday, but that event has been postponed until later this fall.

What hasn’t been postponed is the excitement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two different organizations have won the first two races. JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his first Daytona 500 while Kyle Busch won his first race with Richard Childress Racing last Sunday at Auto Club Speedway. Busch set the record for most consecutive seasons with a victory in the Cup Series with 19 (2005-2023), breaking the tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (18 seasons, 1960-1977). The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet has now won races with three different organizations – Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and RCR.

Busch, who was NASCAR's highest-profile free agent in 2022, took the lead from Stage 1 and 2 winner Ross Chastain and then cruised to a comfortable victory over Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. One week removed from his showing in the Daytona 500, a race he very well could have won had it not been for late wrecks, Busch was locked in from the green flag. A Stage 2 wreck that knocked out a handful of drivers made the race that much more winnable for Rowdy.

Busch got a slight scare from Michael McDowell, who opted to stay out rather than pit in the hope of getting a caution late in Stage 3. That caution didn’t develop and once Busch flew past the No. 34 car, it was only a matter of time before he took command of the race and cruised into Victory Lane.

The future NASCAR Hall of Famer has quickly re-established himself as a championship contender following a non-characteristic Kyle Busch type of season in 2022, in which he won just one Cup Series race. Busch now has 61 career Cup victories, which ranks ninth on the all-time list.

"Sometimes you do [doubt yourself],” Busch said post-race. “You kind of get down and you wonder what's going on and what's happening. You put yourself in a different situation and you're able to come out here and reward your guys. It's awesome to be able to reward them."

Some trends from the first two races obviously won't continue all season. Kyle Larson (24th), William Byron (29th), Chase Briscoe (33rd) and Tyler Reddick (38th) are outside the top 20 in points. That most certainly will change.

NASCAR’s West Coast swing continues this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with FOX Sports televising live. Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending race winner.