DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kerry Tharp can vividly remember a conversation he had with his wife following the 2016 Southern 500.

Tharp, who was hired as Darlington Raceway President in June of that same year, got back early on the Monday morning following the 67th running of the NASCAR crown jewel event.

“My wife said, ‘Well how did it go?’” Tharp recalled. “I said, ‘I really have no idea what happened. I just felt like I got hit by a train.’”

It was a learning curve to be sure for Tharp, who took the Darlington job after serving for more than 10 years in NASCAR communications and nearly 30 years in college athletics – most notably as the Associated Athletic Director for Media Relations at the University of South Carolina (1985-2005).

But it didn’t take too long for the Louisville, Kentucky, native to adjust, and for the better part of the past eight years, Tharp has overseen some of the most pivotal moments to take place at the track Too Tough to Tame.

So it was bittersweet to be sure when Tharp announced in June the upcoming Cook Out Southern 500 will be his final one as retirement beckons.

“Certainly it’s a little emotional time for me,” Tharp said. “It’ll be the last race that I’m here as track president, and it’s been the honor of a lifetime to be the president of Darlington Raceway. It’s such an iconic facility; it’s a facility that has withstood the test of time, and I had no idea that I would ever have the opportunity to be president here.

“…This will be my eighth Southern 500 and we’re working extremely hard to make sure that it’s one for the ages…and I know there’ll be a lot of memories and a lot of emotions going through me over those several days across that weekend.”

That being said, Tharp hasn’t had too much time to dwell on the idea of it being his final race at Darlington, but rather the preparations heading into the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“I really haven’t thought about it a whole lot,” he said. “My focus really ever since I announced my retirement in June was really just focusing on this race. I told our team…it’s important that we put everything we can on the table. Our goal is to sell out this race, so I’m hopeful that we can do that.

“I’m sure that when the checkered flag comes down that late Sunday night on Sept. 3 that I’ll have an opportunity over the next several weeks and months to kind of look back and just kind of take a walk down memory lane I guess.”

That journey will be one highlighted by a highly successful tenure at Darlington. It started with Tharp continuing and even building upon the Throwback Weekend concept that has become a favorite among drivers and fans since 2015.

But Tharp’s legacy will most prominently be tied to 2020 and the return to racing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington played host to the first major sporting event following the nationwide shutdown as the Lady in Black took center stage.

“I got a phone call one day in April from Steve Phelps, our NASCAR president, and (he) said, ‘Hey we’re thinking about trying to come back racing, we’d like to do it next month at Darlington, do you think you all could handle that?’

“I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Darlington pulled off not just one, but two Cup Series races in the span of a few days as NASCAR’s season resumed.

Tharp said that week was likely the catalyst for another significant milestone of his tenure – the return of a second race to Darlington for the first time since 2003.

The two-race slate has continued since then and the Mother’s Day event now serves as the linchpin to Throwback Weekend.

“I really believe that our ability to put on an event like that in 2020 during the pandemic was a big factor in us being able to get our second race date back,” Tharp said. “…We had the good fortune of getting that back, and now we have to keep and maintain that because it’s not a given that each year we’ll have two races here.

“But it meant the world to us. It means a great deal to this community and region.”

And that’s mostly the part that Tharp will miss the most, he said, once Labor Day weekend comes to an end – the people he’s worked with at the track and in NASCAR and the community at large that he’s engaged with for the past eight years.

“In my mind, the greatest strength that this sport has is its people,” he said. “And I’m going to miss those people and seeing them on a regular basis. Now I’ll still see some of them because a lot of them have become my friends.

“…I’ve been out at the track a lot. And to be able just to talk to the drivers, the crew members, the sponsors, the media, the owners and the fans…I’m going to miss the fans. I love going through campgrounds and talking to our fans and interacting with our fans.”