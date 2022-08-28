Tharp: Southern 500 is anybody's race

DARLINGTON, S.C. – For the third straight season, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will kick off at Darlington Raceway with the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500.

For the first time, however, the race will feature the Next Gen cars that have seemingly leveled the playing field – at least in terms of race winners.

Prior to this past Saturday’s final regular-season race at Daytona, the number of different drivers who had found Victory Lane (15) almost matched the number of playoff spots (16), with only Chase Elliott having made more than two Victory Lane appearances (four).

“The competition has been as good as I’ve ever seen,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said. “Right now, 15 different winners in the Cup Series – there’s a great chance you could have a 16th different winner at Daytona. I think it’s anybody’s championship to win right now.

“You listen to the drivers who are competing for the championship, and I don’t think even they know who the favorite is right now.”

Things can change drastically one race to the next, Tharp pointed out, and used Kevin Harvick as a prime example.

“You look at a guy like Kevin Harvick … a month ago, he was nowhere to be found. And then, all of a sudden, he won back-to-back races and he’s now in the conversion for the championship,” Tharp said.

“…I think whoever wins that Cook Out Southern 500 is going to have to earn it.”

The winner will automatically advance to the next round of the playoffs, placing even more pressure on drivers to take the checkered flag in one of NASCAR’s crown jewels.

“Leading off the playoffs like we do, I like that position,” Tharp said. “To be a leadoff race – all the eyes and ears are focused on you and I think it makes our weekend even bigger in the eyes of the public and in the eyes of the racing world.”

The May race at Darlington produced an exciting finish with Joey Logano bumping William Byron to take a late lead and hold on for his first career win at the Lady in Black.

But this time around, the race will be 100 miles longer and weather conditions will likely be much different. It was a cool afternoon in May when the drivers ran the Goodyear 400 with a temperature in the low 60s. But the Southern 500 will be an evening/night race, with the high expected to be in the mid-80s.

“I think it’s going to be hot; the track’s going to be slick,” Tharp said. “Tire wear is going to play a big role, which we like to see. …The track temperature should be different and the ambient temperature should be different.

“It’ll be something that I’m sure the teams will rely on some of the notes and things they learned in May, but it’s going to be a different situation with different factors in play.”

Denny Hamlin (4) and Kevin Harvick (3) have more Cup wins at the track Too Tough to Tame than any other drivers in the playoff field. Former Southern 500 winners Kyle Busch (2008) and Martin Truex Jr. (2016) have also run well at Darlington, Tharp added, and would be among the likely contenders to take the top spot.