The King's Academy sweeps LMA 3-0 in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. — The COVID-19 protocols were easy to spot in The King’s Academy volleyball team’s 3-0 victory over Laurence Manning Academy on Thursday.

The ball was wiped and changed every time the serve switched sides; the traditional pregame and postgame handshakes were replaced with both teams waving from their sides of the court and in the interest of safety, neither team changed sides and made sure to spread out on their benches.

“Obviously having only eight players, we don’t have to worry about the bench and social distancing so much,” TKA coach Mark Sansbury said, smiling. “It’s too bad that we can’t connect with our opponent like we usually do. These girls love to play, and to not be able to high-five and kind of huddle up at the beginning of the match, we miss that.

“But we get to compete. There are a lot of schools at the collegiate level and some at the high school level that don’t get to do that yet, and we’re thankful for that.”

The Lions used strong serving to even their season record by sweeping the Swampcats. TKA held off a late LMA charge to win the first set 25-20 before dominating the final two sets — winning 25-4 and 25-11, respectively.