The King's Academy sweeps LMA 3-0 in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. — The COVID-19 protocols were easy to spot in The King’s Academy volleyball team’s 3-0 victory over Laurence Manning Academy on Thursday.
The ball was wiped and changed every time the serve switched sides; the traditional pregame and postgame handshakes were replaced with both teams waving from their sides of the court and in the interest of safety, neither team changed sides and made sure to spread out on their benches.
“Obviously having only eight players, we don’t have to worry about the bench and social distancing so much,” TKA coach Mark Sansbury said, smiling. “It’s too bad that we can’t connect with our opponent like we usually do. These girls love to play, and to not be able to high-five and kind of huddle up at the beginning of the match, we miss that.
“But we get to compete. There are a lot of schools at the collegiate level and some at the high school level that don’t get to do that yet, and we’re thankful for that.”
The Lions used strong serving to even their season record by sweeping the Swampcats. TKA held off a late LMA charge to win the first set 25-20 before dominating the final two sets — winning 25-4 and 25-11, respectively.
“This team — we’re still trying to find our way in the competitive spirit,” Sansbury said. “We served extremely well tonight and that’s what we do; we serve really well. They’re really getting used to competition play as a group. We’re scrambling around a little bit in our rotations, but we figured that out, too.
“I was also pleased with how we passed. That sets everything up.”
In the second set, Abby Beaton was the main server as the Lions closed on a 16-0 run. Beaton finished with four aces and eight kills while senior captain Audrey Beaton added nine kills.
“It starts with the pass, and they received the serve very well,” Sansbury said. “They passed really well off the serve — and for any coach…if we can get that going and we’re not in a free-ball scenario all the time, then we can play our game.
“And they can play.”
Meredith Hoover finished with 11 assists for TKA while Elsie Padgett had nine digs.
The Lions (1-1) will host Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday in their next game.
