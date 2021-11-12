The most popular deer hunting calibers

• 30-30 – Many still hunt with the .30-30 caliber with the two most-popular rifles being the Winchester lever-action .30-30 and the Marlin lever-action .30-30. These two rifles have held their popularity because bullet manufacturers, like Hornady, have come up with a soft-tip pointed-nose .30-30 bullet with a larger amount of powder than before that can be loaded into a tubular magazine. With newer bullets, this same rifle is extremely accurate and has the knockdown power to take any deer out to about 300 yards.

The caliber of rifle you shoot is as personal as the size, color, shape and style of shoe you wear. Sometimes I think calibers may be overrated. Regardless of the caliber of deer rifle you choose, the one that you have the most confidence in and can shoot most accurately will be what you need to use. In my opinion, accuracy and shot placement are the most important features to look for to determine the best deer rifle and caliber for you.