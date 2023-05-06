FLORENCE, S.C. - Thirty-one former student-athletes at Francis Marion University earned diplomas at Spring 2023 Commencement Exercises held Saturday at the Florence Center. Seven of the graduates received their diplomas with some type of honor.
- Peyton Britt (baseball), Mullins, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in political science (criminal justice)
- John Castro (men's soccer), Bogota, Colombia, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management (HR track)
- Gabriele Cavarero (men's soccer), Turin, Italy, Master of Business Administration degree in business administration
- Brandon Cook (baseball), Johnsonville, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting
- Josh Cowan (baseball), Blythewood, SC, Bachelor of Arts degree in political science (criminal justice)
- Alex Cox (men's basketball), Concord, NC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting
- Gracie Davis (volleyball), Myrtle Beach, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in biology (teacher certification)
- Rachel Davis (softball), Mechanicsville, VA, Bachelor of Science degree in biology (magna cum laude)
- Sarah Driggers (women's cross country/track & field), Greenville, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education (summa cum laude) with UNIVERSITY HONORS
- Carter Gennarelli (baseball), Mount Pleasant, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing (marketing strategy)
- Scarlett Gilmore (women's basketball), Rock Hill, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in biology
- Leniel Gonzalez (baseball), Sumter, SC, Master of Education degree in teaching and learning
- Annalena Griffin (women's cross country/track & field), Taylors, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in biology (cum laude) with UNIVERSITY HONORS
- Vince Hanna (baseball), Lake City, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in sociology (criminal justice)
- Jack Hegan (baseball), Bluffton, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management (HR track)
- Danielle Karacson (softball), Bartow, FL, Bachelor of Science degree in biology
- Naphis Llanos (baseball), Sanford, FL, Bachelor of Science degree in healthcare administration (cum laude)
- Julie Martincova (women's tennis), Liberec, Czech Republic, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management (sports management)
- Megan Matsil (softball), Indian Trail, NC, Bachelor of Science degree in biology
- Austin Moore (baseball), Florence, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management (supply chain)
- Nick Palumbo (baseball), Wayne, NJ, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems (cum laude)
- Jada Pearson (women's soccer), Columbia, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing (digital marketing)
- Valentina Restrepo (women's soccer), Medellin, Colombia, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business
- Isaac Schuck (baseball), Reno, NV, Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics
- Alexander Schulze (men's soccer), Munich, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing (marketing strategy) (magna cum laude)
- Grant Sellers (golf), McBee, SC, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management (sports management)
- Mickey Skole (baseball), Roswell, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business
- Jasmine Stanley (women's basketball), North Myrtle Beach, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in healthcare administration
- Asante Turner (men's basketball), Augusta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business
- Jarrod Woodland (men's basketball), Florence, SC, Bachelor of Science degree in biology (magna cum laude)
- Ellie Wray (women's soccer), Charlottesville, VA, Master of Business Administration degree in business administration