Thomas, Edwards combine for 52 points as Trinity Collegiate boys roll

DARLINGTON, S.C. – LeBron Thomas and Dalon Edwards put on a scoring clinic Tuesday as the Trinity Collegiate School duo combined for 52 points in the Titans’ 83-47 victory over Florence Christian School.
TCS improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A. The Eagles fell to 4-6 and 0-1.
It was tight in the early going as Trinity held a 12-8 advantage past the halfway point of the first quarter. The Titans went on an 11-0 run to close out the stanza, however, and led 23-8 heading into the second frame.
That proved to be the decisive run as the lead ballooned to 20 close to the half and TCS was up 43-20 at the break.
Thomas led the offensive charge for the Titans with 18 points over the first 16 minutes, including a pair of three-pointers. He had three in the game and Trinity sank seven as a team.
Edwards had a pair of shots from downtown in the second quarter, but capped off the game with an offensive flurry in the fourth. He scored 14 points in the final stanza and added another trey for good measure.
The Eagles were led by a pair of players in double figures in Clayton Bochette and Robbie Jordan. Bochette finished with 15 points while Jordan was right behind him with 14.
The duo combined to hit five shots from beyond the arc, including three by Jordan.
FCS 8 12 15 12 – 47
TCS 23 20 19 21 – 83
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (47)
Clayton Bochette 15, Robbie Jordan 14, Johnson 8, Huntley 5, Gray 2, Forehand 2, Greene 1.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (83)
LeBron Thomas 30, Dalon Edwards 22, McLeod 8, Balle-Bonza 7, Saragaba 6, Folse 6, Warren 4.
GIRLS
Trinity Collegiate 57
Florence Christian 39
DARLINGTON, S.C. – It took a while for both teams to finally open play in SCISA Region 2-3A, but it was the Titans who grabbed the early advantage.
TCS (4-2, 1-0) opened the game on a 16-4 run and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the night to upend the Eagles (7-2, 0-1). The Titans led 32-20 at the break and 50-34 after three quarters.
The trio of Jazmyne Lyde, Chase Hayes and Jaida Cameron was a big reason why. They combined for 36 points, led by Lyde with 13.
Cameron had eight points in the third quarter while Hayes had nine in the first half. TCS also sank six three-pointers in the contest including two by Lyde and three by McKenzie Davis.
Bradley Brown as the lone Eagles player in double figures with 14. She scored 12 of those points across the second and third quarters.
Emily Eason added eight points for FCS while Kenzie Feagin and Kylie Stewart each finished with seven.
FCS 4 16 14 5 – 39
TCS 16 17 17 7 – 57
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (39)
Bradley Brown 14, Eason 8, Feagin 7, Stewart 7, Sterling 3.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (57)
Jazmyne Lyde 13, Jaida Cameron 12, Chase Hayes 11, Davis 9, Pierce 8, McKay 4.