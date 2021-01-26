Thomas, Edwards combine for 52 points as Trinity Collegiate boys roll

DARLINGTON, S.C. – LeBron Thomas and Dalon Edwards put on a scoring clinic Tuesday as the Trinity Collegiate School duo combined for 52 points in the Titans’ 83-47 victory over Florence Christian School.

TCS improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A. The Eagles fell to 4-6 and 0-1.

It was tight in the early going as Trinity held a 12-8 advantage past the halfway point of the first quarter. The Titans went on an 11-0 run to close out the stanza, however, and led 23-8 heading into the second frame.

That proved to be the decisive run as the lead ballooned to 20 close to the half and TCS was up 43-20 at the break.

Thomas led the offensive charge for the Titans with 18 points over the first 16 minutes, including a pair of three-pointers. He had three in the game and Trinity sank seven as a team.

Edwards had a pair of shots from downtown in the second quarter, but capped off the game with an offensive flurry in the fourth. He scored 14 points in the final stanza and added another trey for good measure.

The Eagles were led by a pair of players in double figures in Clayton Bochette and Robbie Jordan. Bochette finished with 15 points while Jordan was right behind him with 14.