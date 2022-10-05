Three F1S football teams in state's top 10 at same time a source of pride

FLORENCE, S.C. – Proof of Florence One Schools’ football rise is not just in the improved facilities. It’s not just in the combined record of 17-1 by South Florence, West Florence and Wilson.

It’s now in the latest Class 4A state poll. Coach Drew Marlowe’s 6-0 Bruins, ranked seventh in the preseason, is now No. 1. Coach Jody Jenerette’s 6-0 Knights, ranked fifth in the preseason, is now No. 3. And coach Rodney Mooney’s 5-1 Tigers, who were unranked before this campaign began, is now No. 9.

“It’s awesome,” Marlowe said. “I don’t pay much attention to the polls and stuff. But when my wife told me all three of our teams are in the top 10, I think that’s fantastic for our county. It says a lot about the investment Florence One Schools have made in all of us. Three on-campus football stadiums were built just over a year ago. I’m just proud to be a part of something like this.”

Jenerette, whose Knights reached last year’s lower-state final in Class 4A, agrees and said this overall success is the result of the vision of Richard O’Malley, F1S superintendent.

“I think it’s definitely a testament of (O’Malley) and his vision,” Jenerette said. “As far as bringing on-campus stadiums…I think anybody that had a question whether that was a good idea, most of those questions have been answered now. I think you’re seeing what Florence could’ve always been with all three teams now playing well.”

It has been a while since all three F1S teams were ranked in the top 10 at the same time. That makes Mooney, in his second year as the Tigers’ coach, even more appreciative of what’s going on.

“I think this shows the commitment level of (O’Malley) and what he wants Florence One Schools to be and continue to build upon,” Mooney said. “All three of us have beautiful stadiums. And we’ve obviously got good teams and players. The athletics, overall in Florence One Schools, are outstanding.”

There were also upgrades to facilities like the weight rooms.

“I think it goes back to the weight room, too – I think there’s a lot of factors,” Jenerette said. “But definitely on-field (stadiums), the weight room…it’s a lot of fun for those kids to play football when that stadium’s packed and you’re playing on turf, and you know you’ve got a competitive advantage because you’ve lifted weights and done what you were supposed to do in the offseason.”

Marlowe agrees.

“When you invest money into the facilities, it makes a huge difference,” said Marlowe, last season’s Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “It’s a culture changer. Having the ability to prepare at the same level as the others elevates everybody.”

Mooney expects it to keep elevating.

“I think that sets the standard for the Pee Dee and lower-state area,” Mooney said. “It kind of lets other people know we’re doing things the right way here.”

Morning News sports writer Justin Driggers contributed to this story.