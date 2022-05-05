Three FMU golfers garner All-Southland Conference honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Francis Marion University golfers have been selected to the 2022 Southland Conference All-Conference Team that was announced Thursday.

Senior Grant Sellers was named to the first team, junior Casper Kennedy to the second team, and junior Mitchell Vance to the third team. Each team consisted of five individuals.

Southland Conference Tournament champion Southeastern Louisiana University led the way with four selections, followed by league runner-up Francis Marion with three. Augusta University, Houston Baptist University, and the University of New Orleans earned a pair of nods on the list, and the University of Incarnate Word and Nicholls State University rounded out the teams with one honoree each, including UIW’s Joe Buenfeld, who was named the Golfer of the Year.

Sellers, a McBee High graduate, led the Patriots with a 73.10 stroke average, the seventh-lowest stroke average by a Patriot over the past 25 seasons. He played in all 10 tournaments, recorded 12 rounds of par or better, and registered two Top-10 finishes. He posted a season-low round of 69 at the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Tournament, and he placed 11th at the Southland Championships.

Kennedy, a native of Tjome, Norway, registered a 73.42 stroke average for nine tournaments and recorded 12 rounds of par or better and a pair of Top-10 showings. His career-low round of 68 occurred twice: at the Battle at Black Creek Tournament (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and the Daniel Island Intercollegiate. He was the top Patriot finisher at the Southland Championships with a sixth-place showing.

Vance, a Hartsville High grad, had a 74.07 stroke average through nine tournaments this past season. He had three Top-10 finishes, including a second-place showing at the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate. He registered eight rounds of par or better and posted a career-low round of 67 at the UNCW event.