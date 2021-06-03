Three local state title games, RedWolves postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. − Three SCHSL state championship games in the Pee Dee area were postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather along with the Florence RedWolves' scheduled matchup against Macon.

Darlington's home softball contest against Lugoff-Elgin will now be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Falcons must win in order to force a decisive third game in the 3A series after dropping Tuesday's contest 4-3.

According to a media advisory from the Darlington County School District, the game has already been sold out. No additional tickets are available and none will be sold at the gate. Only fans with pre-purchased tickets will be allowed inside.

The advisory went on to say that fans should take tailgating/bag/camping chairs to use at the game as there are a very limited number of stadium seats available. Most of the fans seating will be in the grassy areas surrounding the fence.

Both 1A state championship games at Lake View High School were also postponed until Friday.

The Wild Gators' baseball team defeated Southside Christian 11-2 on Tuesday in Simponsville, and needs just one more victory to capture its ninth state title in school history and first since 2006.