HOPKINS, S.C. − Three Pee Dee area athletes earned individual state track & field titles Monday at the 1A state meet held at Lower Richland High School.

Of those, Hannah-Pamplico's Jayla Graham went home with two gold medals after winning both the 200-meter dash and Long Jump events.

Graham finished with a race time of 26.49 to beat out Bethune-Bowman's Makiyah Johnson (26.61). She also had a jump of 17-06.00 to win her second event.

The Raiders had another state champ in Soulana Bartyzel, who captured the 400-meter dash crown. She finished with a time of 1:01.52 to beat out the Governor's School's Mabel Brown (1:01.85).

The duo helped H-P finish fourth overall in the team standings.

Finally, Johnsonville High's Faith Bardon won the discus event with a throw of 107-03.00 to edge Carvers Bay's Jerchel Geathers (107-02.00).